1166 W. Edgeware Road
Last updated June 25 2019 at 12:01 AM

1166 W. Edgeware Road

1166 West Edgeware Road · No Longer Available
Location

1166 West Edgeware Road, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This apartment is located in Angelino Heights near the 101 & 110 fwys, Walking distance to ECHO PARK, Downtown Los Angeles & Sunset Boulevard and convenient for using bus lines.

This SPACIOUS studio apartment is a must see! Completely remodeled. bright & private.

-Large walk-in closet
-Fenced walk-in area
-Newer Appliances!
-Granite counter tops
-Newer cabinets in kitchen & bathroom

****Laundry

Located in a private lower area with access from Bellevue & Edgeware Roads

TEXT for an appointment to 818-203-7484
So that our properties remain great places to live, we check references carefully

Amenities: stainless steel stove, refrigerator, microwave, laundry hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1166 W. Edgeware Road have any available units?
1166 W. Edgeware Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1166 W. Edgeware Road have?
Some of 1166 W. Edgeware Road's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1166 W. Edgeware Road currently offering any rent specials?
1166 W. Edgeware Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1166 W. Edgeware Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1166 W. Edgeware Road is pet friendly.
Does 1166 W. Edgeware Road offer parking?
No, 1166 W. Edgeware Road does not offer parking.
Does 1166 W. Edgeware Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1166 W. Edgeware Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1166 W. Edgeware Road have a pool?
No, 1166 W. Edgeware Road does not have a pool.
Does 1166 W. Edgeware Road have accessible units?
No, 1166 W. Edgeware Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1166 W. Edgeware Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1166 W. Edgeware Road does not have units with dishwashers.
