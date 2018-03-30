1166 W. Edgeware Road

Amenities
This apartment is located in Angelino Heights near the 101 & 110 fwys, Walking distance to ECHO PARK, Downtown Los Angeles & Sunset Boulevard and convenient for using bus lines.
This SPACIOUS studio apartment is a must see! Completely remodeled. bright & private.
-Large walk-in closet
-Fenced walk-in area
-Newer Appliances!
-Granite counter tops
-Newer cabinets in kitchen & bathroom
****Laundry
Located in a private lower area with access from Bellevue & Edgeware Roads
TEXT for an appointment to 818-203-7484
Amenities: stainless steel stove, refrigerator, microwave, laundry hookups