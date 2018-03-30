1166 W. Edgeware Road

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This apartment is located in Angelino Heights near the 101 & 110 fwys, Walking distance to ECHO PARK, Downtown Los Angeles & Sunset Boulevard and convenient for using bus lines.



This SPACIOUS studio apartment is a must see! Completely remodeled. bright & private.



-Large walk-in closet

-Fenced walk-in area

-Newer Appliances!

-Granite counter tops

-Newer cabinets in kitchen & bathroom



****Laundry



Located in a private lower area with access from Bellevue & Edgeware Roads



TEXT for an appointment to 818-203-7484

So that our properties remain great places to live, we check references carefully



Amenities: stainless steel stove, refrigerator, microwave, laundry hookups