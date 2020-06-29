All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
1166 North Normandie Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1166 North Normandie Ave

1166 N Normandie Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1166 N Normandie Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029
East Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A gorgeous 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is ready for you in a nice Hollywood/L.A. location. Upper unit. Heres a breakdown of the apartments features:

- Nice kitchen PLUS dining area
- Beautiful Wood floors throughout
- WALK-IN closets
- Plenty of Storage
- WASHER/DRYER facility
- AIR CONDITIONING unit
- One COVERED PARKING space
- FRIDGE and STOVE
- Security Building

One of eight units with great tenants. Will consider pet with deposit. Located in a central Los Angeles area. $1,800 per month. One (1) year minimum. Call to see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1166 North Normandie Ave have any available units?
1166 North Normandie Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1166 North Normandie Ave have?
Some of 1166 North Normandie Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1166 North Normandie Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1166 North Normandie Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1166 North Normandie Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1166 North Normandie Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1166 North Normandie Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1166 North Normandie Ave offers parking.
Does 1166 North Normandie Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1166 North Normandie Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1166 North Normandie Ave have a pool?
No, 1166 North Normandie Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1166 North Normandie Ave have accessible units?
No, 1166 North Normandie Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1166 North Normandie Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1166 North Normandie Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

