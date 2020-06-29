1166 North Normandie Ave

Amenities

A gorgeous 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is ready for you in a nice Hollywood/L.A. location. Upper unit. Heres a breakdown of the apartments features:



- Nice kitchen PLUS dining area

- Beautiful Wood floors throughout

- WALK-IN closets

- Plenty of Storage

- WASHER/DRYER facility

- AIR CONDITIONING unit

- One COVERED PARKING space

- FRIDGE and STOVE

- Security Building



One of eight units with great tenants. Will consider pet with deposit. Located in a central Los Angeles area. $1,800 per month. One (1) year minimum. Call to see.