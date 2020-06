Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fully Remodeled 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms apartment located in a secured 4 unit complex. Corner unit with one shared common wall.Laminate and tile flooring. Spacious living room with wet bar.New cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Large master bedroom with master bath and walking closet. Inside laundry with washer and dryer .Mirrored closets. Let lightings. Guest closet. Two parking spaces in a gated garage. Located in a area of Vista Del Oro and close to shops and restaurant.