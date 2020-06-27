11657 Sunshine

Amenities

Completed remodeled and within walking distance to Ventura and award willing Carpenter elementary, this sleek and sophisticated Studio City home is available now and waiting for you! Front steps lead up into an open and bright living room with sky high ceilings, exposed beams and a gorgeous gas fireplace with richly colored black and gold marble. The separate dining area opens directly to the backyard for ideal indoor and outdoor entertaining, and features a contemporary style chandelier. With no expense spared, the kitchen is the crown jewel of this home and features top of the line appliances, gorgeous custom cabinetry, an extra large farmhouse sink, deluxe kitchen faucet and calacatta quartz countertops. The master suite features dual sinks, an oversized shower with rainfall shower head and a free standing soaking tub. The second bedroom is good sized and features its own en suite bathroom. The half bath and laundry are conveniently located next to the kitchen. The attic has been finished to provide extra living space and functions as a third bedroom, office, den or kid's play area. The backyard features newly laid brick pavers as well as a barbecue area and gas line that's perfect for in home entertaining. 2 car garage. This home offers the perfect blend of style and functionality, and in a high end, south of the boulevard neighborhood. Walk to Carpenter as well as the farmers market, Trader Joe's, and some of the best shops and restaurants in the valley!