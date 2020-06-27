All apartments in Los Angeles
11657 Sunshine
Last updated August 3 2019 at 6:01 AM

11657 Sunshine

11657 Sunshine Ter · No Longer Available
Location

11657 Sunshine Ter, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Completed remodeled and within walking distance to Ventura and award willing Carpenter elementary, this sleek and sophisticated Studio City home is available now and waiting for you! Front steps lead up into an open and bright living room with sky high ceilings, exposed beams and a gorgeous gas fireplace with richly colored black and gold marble. The separate dining area opens directly to the backyard for ideal indoor and outdoor entertaining, and features a contemporary style chandelier. With no expense spared, the kitchen is the crown jewel of this home and features top of the line appliances, gorgeous custom cabinetry, an extra large farmhouse sink, deluxe kitchen faucet and calacatta quartz countertops. The master suite features dual sinks, an oversized shower with rainfall shower head and a free standing soaking tub. The second bedroom is good sized and features its own en suite bathroom. The half bath and laundry are conveniently located next to the kitchen. The attic has been finished to provide extra living space and functions as a third bedroom, office, den or kid's play area. The backyard features newly laid brick pavers as well as a barbecue area and gas line that's perfect for in home entertaining. 2 car garage. This home offers the perfect blend of style and functionality, and in a high end, south of the boulevard neighborhood. Walk to Carpenter as well as the farmers market, Trader Joe's, and some of the best shops and restaurants in the valley!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11657 Sunshine have any available units?
11657 Sunshine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11657 Sunshine have?
Some of 11657 Sunshine's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11657 Sunshine currently offering any rent specials?
11657 Sunshine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11657 Sunshine pet-friendly?
No, 11657 Sunshine is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11657 Sunshine offer parking?
Yes, 11657 Sunshine offers parking.
Does 11657 Sunshine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11657 Sunshine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11657 Sunshine have a pool?
No, 11657 Sunshine does not have a pool.
Does 11657 Sunshine have accessible units?
No, 11657 Sunshine does not have accessible units.
Does 11657 Sunshine have units with dishwashers?
No, 11657 Sunshine does not have units with dishwashers.
