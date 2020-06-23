All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 1 2019 at 11:07 PM

11656 LA MAIDA Street

11656 La Maida Street · No Longer Available
Location

11656 La Maida Street, Los Angeles, CA 91602
Valley Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
Privately gated compound in the desirable neighborhood of Valley Village, this brand new, Contemporary Mediterranean style home offers timeless & updated living. Enter this rustically appointed home to an expansive living room with vaulted wood-beamed ceiling. A stone wall features a fireplace with custom wood mantle, limestone hearth & antique bronze fixtures, giving the home its Old World charm with the freshness of solid new construction. Vintage style hickory hardwood planks weave their way throughout the entire 4 bed and 4 baths, totaling approximately 3310 sf. The family room opens up to the chef's kitchen complete with large center island, granite counters, custom cabinets, and Kitchen Aide & LG appliances. There is a detached garage of approximately 260 sf that can also be used as a bonus room, gym, office, or studio. Tasteful landscaping adorns the large stone paver patio, which features a fountain and built-in gas barbeque makes it great for entertaining. Parking is abundant with the two-car garage and 2-3 additional parking spaces inside the gated compound. Mature trees & grown-in lush, yet low water vegetation surround the new property giving the impression that the home has been there for decades . This lovely home is close to Radford Studio

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11656 LA MAIDA Street have any available units?
11656 LA MAIDA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11656 LA MAIDA Street have?
Some of 11656 LA MAIDA Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11656 LA MAIDA Street currently offering any rent specials?
11656 LA MAIDA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11656 LA MAIDA Street pet-friendly?
No, 11656 LA MAIDA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11656 LA MAIDA Street offer parking?
Yes, 11656 LA MAIDA Street offers parking.
Does 11656 LA MAIDA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11656 LA MAIDA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11656 LA MAIDA Street have a pool?
No, 11656 LA MAIDA Street does not have a pool.
Does 11656 LA MAIDA Street have accessible units?
No, 11656 LA MAIDA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11656 LA MAIDA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11656 LA MAIDA Street has units with dishwashers.
