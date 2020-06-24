All apartments in Los Angeles
11656 Kismet Avenue
11656 Kismet Avenue

11656 Kismet Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11656 Kismet Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Foothill Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A Lakeview Terrace Beauty is now for Lease! Situated on a nice peaceful street resides a very beautiful newly remodeled family home with a welcoming front entry that includes a wide driveway and an attached 2-car garage. Upon entering this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home find a welcoming living room that has a fireplace and a lovely view the neighborhood. Open to the dining area is a charming kitchen that has granite countertops, a decorative backsplash, along with stainless steel appliances and a center island equipped with 2 pendant light fixtures. Bathrooms are well-lit and the bedrooms are spacious offering large closets. The larger of the rooms is a Master bedroom that has a private bathroom. Other details in the home include sleek plank flooring, baseboard moldings, new AC, recessed lighting, plenty of storage space and even a laundry area. This home sits on a large 8,187-SqFt lot and features an open back yard that has privacy, as well as a covered patio where you can add outdoor seating. Other details include new plumbing and a new electrical panel that is to be added! Close to the 210 Freeways, Kagel Canyon Park, Fenton Avenue Elementary School, popular dining options and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11656 Kismet Avenue have any available units?
11656 Kismet Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11656 Kismet Avenue have?
Some of 11656 Kismet Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11656 Kismet Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11656 Kismet Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11656 Kismet Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11656 Kismet Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11656 Kismet Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11656 Kismet Avenue offers parking.
Does 11656 Kismet Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11656 Kismet Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11656 Kismet Avenue have a pool?
No, 11656 Kismet Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11656 Kismet Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11656 Kismet Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11656 Kismet Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11656 Kismet Avenue has units with dishwashers.

