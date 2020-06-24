11656 Kismet Avenue

Amenities

A Lakeview Terrace Beauty is now for Lease! Situated on a nice peaceful street resides a very beautiful newly remodeled family home with a welcoming front entry that includes a wide driveway and an attached 2-car garage. Upon entering this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home find a welcoming living room that has a fireplace and a lovely view the neighborhood. Open to the dining area is a charming kitchen that has granite countertops, a decorative backsplash, along with stainless steel appliances and a center island equipped with 2 pendant light fixtures. Bathrooms are well-lit and the bedrooms are spacious offering large closets. The larger of the rooms is a Master bedroom that has a private bathroom. Other details in the home include sleek plank flooring, baseboard moldings, new AC, recessed lighting, plenty of storage space and even a laundry area. This home sits on a large 8,187-SqFt lot and features an open back yard that has privacy, as well as a covered patio where you can add outdoor seating. Other details include new plumbing and a new electrical panel that is to be added! Close to the 210 Freeways, Kagel Canyon Park, Fenton Avenue Elementary School, popular dining options and more!