All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1164 South LONGWOOD Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1164 South LONGWOOD Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1164 South LONGWOOD Avenue

1164 South Longwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Olympic Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1164 South Longwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Olympic Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Storybook 1920's Normandy style cottage sitting proudly above the street on it's own verdant knoll of elegant drought tolerant plantings. With 2 bedrooms and 2 baths in the main house and a separate guest house w/it's own full bath. Hardwood floors throughout, fireplace in the living room with huge picture window and french door opening out to a private backyard framed with mature hedging. Enjoy views of the yard soaking in the oversize tub in the spa-like redone master bath. Cheerful kitchen with morning light and 42" Vent-a-hood exhaust fan above vintage stove. Central Heat and air. Detached garage has a work area w/work bench in front an attached elegant covered patio on the side and a spectacular light filled office or bedroom space with a 12' vaulted ceiling on the second floor. Great location convenient to downtown or the Westside. Available short term, 1 year, furnished or unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1164 South LONGWOOD Avenue have any available units?
1164 South LONGWOOD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1164 South LONGWOOD Avenue have?
Some of 1164 South LONGWOOD Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1164 South LONGWOOD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1164 South LONGWOOD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1164 South LONGWOOD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1164 South LONGWOOD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1164 South LONGWOOD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1164 South LONGWOOD Avenue offers parking.
Does 1164 South LONGWOOD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1164 South LONGWOOD Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1164 South LONGWOOD Avenue have a pool?
No, 1164 South LONGWOOD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1164 South LONGWOOD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1164 South LONGWOOD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1164 South LONGWOOD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1164 South LONGWOOD Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Cities for Families 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Met Lofts
1050 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Lindley
5536 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91356
The Lofts at the Security Building
510 S Spring St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Weddington Apartments
15370 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
BLVD Apartments
5911- 5917 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91356
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Silverlake Towers
3408 West Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College