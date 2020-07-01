1164 South LONGWOOD Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Storybook 1920's Normandy style cottage sitting proudly above the street on it's own verdant knoll of elegant drought tolerant plantings. With 2 bedrooms and 2 baths in the main house and a separate guest house w/it's own full bath. Hardwood floors throughout, fireplace in the living room with huge picture window and french door opening out to a private backyard framed with mature hedging. Enjoy views of the yard soaking in the oversize tub in the spa-like redone master bath. Cheerful kitchen with morning light and 42" Vent-a-hood exhaust fan above vintage stove. Central Heat and air. Detached garage has a work area w/work bench in front an attached elegant covered patio on the side and a spectacular light filled office or bedroom space with a 12' vaulted ceiling on the second floor. Great location convenient to downtown or the Westside. Available short term, 1 year, furnished or unfurnished.