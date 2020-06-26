1164 S Hayworth Ave

Amenities
MUST SEE!! Charming upper unit with enchanted gardens.
# Spacious 2200 sq ft, 3 bedrooms, NEWLY REMODELED 2 Baths and Kitchen with Refrigerator, Gas Stove, and Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Laundry Room with new washer/dryer.
# Lots of closets
# Central Heat and A/C
# New carpet in Bedrooms, Refinished Hardwood Floors
# Duplex was meticulously restored with respect to original charm blended with new improvements.
# Good size Backyard and Front Yard for Entertaining and Relaxing.
# Safe Quiet Carthay Square neighborhood near Beverly Hills, LACMA and The Grove.
#20 minutes to Beach, LAX, Downtown, Hollywood Bowl. Generous Street Parking.
AVAILABLE 07/01/2019
Call or text show contact info .
RENT: $4,250
Lease Type: One-year minimum lease
Pets: Will consider small indoor pet with pet deposit
Structure Type: Duplex