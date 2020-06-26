All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 2 2019 at 7:31 AM

1164 S Hayworth Ave

1164 South Hayworth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1164 South Hayworth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90035
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
MUST SEE!! Charming upper unit with enchanted gardens.
# Spacious 2200 sq ft, 3 bedrooms, NEWLY REMODELED 2 Baths and Kitchen with Refrigerator, Gas Stove, and Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Laundry Room with new washer/dryer.
# Lots of closets
# Central Heat and A/C
# New carpet in Bedrooms, Refinished Hardwood Floors
# Duplex was meticulously restored with respect to original charm blended with new improvements.
# Good size Backyard and Front Yard for Entertaining and Relaxing.
# Safe Quiet Carthay Square neighborhood near Beverly Hills, LACMA and The Grove.
#20 minutes to Beach, LAX, Downtown, Hollywood Bowl. Generous Street Parking.
AVAILABLE 07/01/2019
Call or text show contact info .
RENT: $4,250
Lease Type: One-year minimum lease
Pets: Will consider small indoor pet with pet deposit
Structure Type: Duplex

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1164 S Hayworth Ave have any available units?
1164 S Hayworth Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1164 S Hayworth Ave have?
Some of 1164 S Hayworth Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1164 S Hayworth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1164 S Hayworth Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1164 S Hayworth Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1164 S Hayworth Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1164 S Hayworth Ave offer parking?
No, 1164 S Hayworth Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1164 S Hayworth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1164 S Hayworth Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1164 S Hayworth Ave have a pool?
No, 1164 S Hayworth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1164 S Hayworth Ave have accessible units?
No, 1164 S Hayworth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1164 S Hayworth Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1164 S Hayworth Ave has units with dishwashers.
