1164 S Hayworth Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

MUST SEE!! Charming upper unit with enchanted gardens.

# Spacious 2200 sq ft, 3 bedrooms, NEWLY REMODELED 2 Baths and Kitchen with Refrigerator, Gas Stove, and Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Laundry Room with new washer/dryer.

# Lots of closets

# Central Heat and A/C

# New carpet in Bedrooms, Refinished Hardwood Floors

# Duplex was meticulously restored with respect to original charm blended with new improvements.

# Good size Backyard and Front Yard for Entertaining and Relaxing.

# Safe Quiet Carthay Square neighborhood near Beverly Hills, LACMA and The Grove.

#20 minutes to Beach, LAX, Downtown, Hollywood Bowl. Generous Street Parking.

AVAILABLE 07/01/2019

Call or text show contact info .

RENT: $4,250

Lease Type: One-year minimum lease

Pets: Will consider small indoor pet with pet deposit

Structure Type: Duplex