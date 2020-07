Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony

11639 Chenault St. #202 Available 07/01/20 Clean and Quiet 2 Bedroom in Prime Brentwood Location - North of San Vicente, this fantastic condo features newer laminate flooring throughout bedrooms and hallway (existing laminate throughout main living areas as well). Newer dishwasher in kitchen. Unit also features a fireplace in the living room and a nice balcony off of kitchen. Each bedroom features very nice sized closets.



No Pets Allowed



