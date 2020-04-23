11611 Amanda Drive

Amenities

Come lease this 1930's Vintage Hollywood style home, situated at the end of a private street, high in the much sought after Studio City hills. This absolutely charming home provides ultimate beauty, seclusion and privacy in a paparazzi free zone. This romantic, storybook oasis boasts views of the beautiful city lights and the lush hillside treetops. The grand living room with vaulted and beamed ceilings, and large fireplace provides the perfect backdrop for entertaining, and the perfect peaceful setting for quiet nights at home. The home offers a chef's kitchen complete with a Wolfe Range, a brand new Viking refrigerator, and a cozy breakfast nook with lovely view window and banquette. The home features a large brick patio, and multiple decks which surround the home, offering space for meditative thought and intimate entertaining. The Old World character is apparent in the original solid oak hardwood floors, the vaulted, beamed ceilings and elegant fireplaces. The master bedroom suite is large and has a walk-in closet and fireplace. Revel in the sunken tub, separate shower and the convenience of dual sinks. The lower level has a private entrance that can be used as a third bedroom, guest suite with full bath, or as an artists or recording studio. This h