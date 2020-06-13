11610 ST MOORPARK

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Amazingly renovated 2 story condo in the heart of Studio City. This beautiful front facing unit has an abundance of natural light. Enjoy the open living room with fireplace, which flows into the dinning room and open concept kitchen. The renovated kitchen comes fully equipped with quartz countertops, new appliances and lots of counter space. Downstairs features the first of 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom. As you head upstairs, the oversized master bedroom features a balcony, ample storage and tons of natural light. The large second bedroom is just down the hall. Other features include stackable washer/dryer and new carpeting/flooring. The owner has just installed blinds throughout the condo. Additionally, all utilities are paid except for gas and you can enjoy the side-by-side parking.