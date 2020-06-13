All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11610 ST MOORPARK.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11610 ST MOORPARK
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

11610 ST MOORPARK

11610 Moorpark Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Studio City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11610 Moorpark Street, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazingly renovated 2 story condo in the heart of Studio City. This beautiful front facing unit has an abundance of natural light. Enjoy the open living room with fireplace, which flows into the dinning room and open concept kitchen. The renovated kitchen comes fully equipped with quartz countertops, new appliances and lots of counter space. Downstairs features the first of 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom. As you head upstairs, the oversized master bedroom features a balcony, ample storage and tons of natural light. The large second bedroom is just down the hall. Other features include stackable washer/dryer and new carpeting/flooring. The owner has just installed blinds throughout the condo. Additionally, all utilities are paid except for gas and you can enjoy the side-by-side parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11610 ST MOORPARK have any available units?
11610 ST MOORPARK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11610 ST MOORPARK have?
Some of 11610 ST MOORPARK's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11610 ST MOORPARK currently offering any rent specials?
11610 ST MOORPARK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11610 ST MOORPARK pet-friendly?
No, 11610 ST MOORPARK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11610 ST MOORPARK offer parking?
Yes, 11610 ST MOORPARK offers parking.
Does 11610 ST MOORPARK have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11610 ST MOORPARK offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11610 ST MOORPARK have a pool?
No, 11610 ST MOORPARK does not have a pool.
Does 11610 ST MOORPARK have accessible units?
No, 11610 ST MOORPARK does not have accessible units.
Does 11610 ST MOORPARK have units with dishwashers?
No, 11610 ST MOORPARK does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fiona
375 N La Cienega Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90048
11650 National Blvd.
11650 National Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Junction 4121
4121 Santa Monica
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Vision on Wilshire
6245 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Atelier
801 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Windsor at Hancock Park
445 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Townhomes on Emerson
8600 Emerson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Vue Los Feliz
1800 North New Hampshire Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90027

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College