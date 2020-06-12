All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 14 2019 at 1:33 PM

11607 Idaho Avenue

11607 Idaho Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11607 Idaho Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Beautiful, 3 beds, 2.5-baths condo in the dynamic neighborhood of West Los Angeles.

Stunning and unfurnished, the interior features hardwood floors, pristine white walls with gray accent walls, ceiling fan, and a cozy fireplace. The chic kitchen with a recessed ceiling is complete with granite countertops, plenty of storage in the dark wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances - such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Perfect for getting a good nights sleep, the stylish bedrooms are spacious and well-lit. The master bedroom has access to a balcony with a lovely view. A shower and bathtub combo with sliding glass doors, vanity cabinet sinks surmounted by large mirrors, as well as functional toilets complete the bathrooms. Other appliances include an in-unit washer with dryer and for climate control, centralized air conditioning and electric heating are installed.

An assigned 2-car underground parking is included. Only 1 large pet or up to 2 small to medium pets are allowed with a $300/pet deposit. Smoking is prohibited.

Tenants responsibilities are trash, electricity, cable, and internet. Landlords responsibilities are water and HOA fees.

The propertys Walkscore is 93/100 and Bikescore of 79/100. This is a Walkers Paradise and Very Bikeable so daily errands do not require a car and smooth flat lanes a bike would be convenient.

Nearby Parks: Recreation Centre Stoner Pool, Westwood Recreation Center, Westwood Park, and Jackie Robinson Stadium.

Nearby Schools:
Nora Sterry Elementary School - 0.32 mile, 7/10
University Senior High School Charter - 0.47 mile, 6/10
Brockton Avenue Elementary School - 0.53 mile, 4/10
New West Charter School - 0.57 mile, 8/10

Bus lines:
4 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
1 Main St & Santa Monica Blvd/UCLA - 0.1 mile
17 Culver City Sta - UCLA - 0.1 mile
15 Barrington Ave - 0.1 mile

(RLNE5274270)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11607 Idaho Avenue have any available units?
11607 Idaho Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11607 Idaho Avenue have?
Some of 11607 Idaho Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11607 Idaho Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11607 Idaho Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11607 Idaho Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11607 Idaho Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11607 Idaho Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11607 Idaho Avenue offers parking.
Does 11607 Idaho Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11607 Idaho Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11607 Idaho Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 11607 Idaho Avenue has a pool.
Does 11607 Idaho Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11607 Idaho Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11607 Idaho Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11607 Idaho Avenue has units with dishwashers.

