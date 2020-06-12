11607 Idaho Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful, 3 beds, 2.5-baths condo in the dynamic neighborhood of West Los Angeles.



Stunning and unfurnished, the interior features hardwood floors, pristine white walls with gray accent walls, ceiling fan, and a cozy fireplace. The chic kitchen with a recessed ceiling is complete with granite countertops, plenty of storage in the dark wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances - such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Perfect for getting a good nights sleep, the stylish bedrooms are spacious and well-lit. The master bedroom has access to a balcony with a lovely view. A shower and bathtub combo with sliding glass doors, vanity cabinet sinks surmounted by large mirrors, as well as functional toilets complete the bathrooms. Other appliances include an in-unit washer with dryer and for climate control, centralized air conditioning and electric heating are installed.



An assigned 2-car underground parking is included. Only 1 large pet or up to 2 small to medium pets are allowed with a $300/pet deposit. Smoking is prohibited.



Tenants responsibilities are trash, electricity, cable, and internet. Landlords responsibilities are water and HOA fees.



The propertys Walkscore is 93/100 and Bikescore of 79/100. This is a Walkers Paradise and Very Bikeable so daily errands do not require a car and smooth flat lanes a bike would be convenient.



Nearby Parks: Recreation Centre Stoner Pool, Westwood Recreation Center, Westwood Park, and Jackie Robinson Stadium.



Nearby Schools:

Nora Sterry Elementary School - 0.32 mile, 7/10

University Senior High School Charter - 0.47 mile, 6/10

Brockton Avenue Elementary School - 0.53 mile, 4/10

New West Charter School - 0.57 mile, 8/10



Bus lines:

4 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

1 Main St & Santa Monica Blvd/UCLA - 0.1 mile

17 Culver City Sta - UCLA - 0.1 mile

15 Barrington Ave - 0.1 mile



(RLNE5274270)