Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath apartment located close to all in North Hollywood. Just painted and refloored (hardwood), this unit is ready for your fussiest tenants. Unit is light and bright with a flowing floor plan, what a great place to ride out the pandemic. Near studios, shopping, restaurants and tres chic trendy NoHo arts district. Walk to the metro. Owner will consider a small dog under 30 lbs with a pet deposit.