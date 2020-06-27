11591 DUQUE Drive

Amenities

Louis Katzman, AIA, c. 1962. Located on a cul-de-sac adjacent to Fryman Estates, this spacious mid-century home rests on a 1/2 acre gated lot with lovely views north and south. It features a 2-sided fireplace with floating terrazzo hearth separating the open family/dining room from the living room. A floor-to-ceiling wall of folding accordion doors opens the living area to the expansive outdoor patio with built-in fireplace. There are 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, gourmet eat-in kitchen with center island, 2 Kitchen Aid ovens, Sub-Zero refrigerator, Viking range, 2 sinks, and extensive custom cabinets and built-ins. Also includes: laundry room, 2-car direct access garage, dual A/C systems, 2 tankless water heaters, security system, grassy yard, vegetable garden, productive fruit trees and meandering pathways shaded by mature oak, eucalyptus and pine. Close to hiking trails and assigned to coveted Carpenter Community Charter School. Also for sale at $1,860,000.