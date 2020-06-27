All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 2 2020 at 12:10 AM

11591 DUQUE Drive

11591 Duque Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11591 Duque Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Louis Katzman, AIA, c. 1962. Located on a cul-de-sac adjacent to Fryman Estates, this spacious mid-century home rests on a 1/2 acre gated lot with lovely views north and south. It features a 2-sided fireplace with floating terrazzo hearth separating the open family/dining room from the living room. A floor-to-ceiling wall of folding accordion doors opens the living area to the expansive outdoor patio with built-in fireplace. There are 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, gourmet eat-in kitchen with center island, 2 Kitchen Aid ovens, Sub-Zero refrigerator, Viking range, 2 sinks, and extensive custom cabinets and built-ins. Also includes: laundry room, 2-car direct access garage, dual A/C systems, 2 tankless water heaters, security system, grassy yard, vegetable garden, productive fruit trees and meandering pathways shaded by mature oak, eucalyptus and pine. Close to hiking trails and assigned to coveted Carpenter Community Charter School. Also for sale at $1,860,000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11591 DUQUE Drive have any available units?
11591 DUQUE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11591 DUQUE Drive have?
Some of 11591 DUQUE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11591 DUQUE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11591 DUQUE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11591 DUQUE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11591 DUQUE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11591 DUQUE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11591 DUQUE Drive offers parking.
Does 11591 DUQUE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11591 DUQUE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11591 DUQUE Drive have a pool?
No, 11591 DUQUE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11591 DUQUE Drive have accessible units?
No, 11591 DUQUE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11591 DUQUE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11591 DUQUE Drive has units with dishwashers.

