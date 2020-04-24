All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11587 Chiquita Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11587 Chiquita Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:10 AM

11587 Chiquita Street

11587 Chiquita Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Studio City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11587 Chiquita Street, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
bbq/grill
Lovingly remodeled and expanded storybook home superbly located on a privileged street in the elite enclave of Colfax Meadows, named by LA Magazine as one of the 10 Best neighborhoods in LA. Private & serene home with mature trees & seasoned landscaping surround the property. Inside a wealth of architectural details awaits with a floor plan that flows openly, designed for both the formal & informal entertainer. This 3-Bed, 3-Bath home features hardwood floors, vaulted beamed ceilings & original built-ins. Kitchen opens to family room and has been beautifully updated with granite countertops, butcher-block center-island, stainless-steel appliances with double-oven & 6-burner stove top + griddle. French doors connects the indoors to the out revealing an idyllic, private oasis with green hedges and expansive flat grassy grounds. Large master suite with separate dressing area, walk-in closet, and direct access to the backyard. Master bath features double-sinks, vanity area, spacious walk-in shower and lovers soaking tub. Located in the award-winning Carpenter Charter School District & moments to major studios, Woodbridge Park, Farmers Market, Tujunga Village & the chic dining & night life along famed Ventura Boulevard. Exemplifying a high-valued lifestyle, this residence is the place where you want to live. Welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11587 Chiquita Street have any available units?
11587 Chiquita Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11587 Chiquita Street have?
Some of 11587 Chiquita Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11587 Chiquita Street currently offering any rent specials?
11587 Chiquita Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11587 Chiquita Street pet-friendly?
No, 11587 Chiquita Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11587 Chiquita Street offer parking?
Yes, 11587 Chiquita Street does offer parking.
Does 11587 Chiquita Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11587 Chiquita Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11587 Chiquita Street have a pool?
No, 11587 Chiquita Street does not have a pool.
Does 11587 Chiquita Street have accessible units?
Yes, 11587 Chiquita Street has accessible units.
Does 11587 Chiquita Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11587 Chiquita Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AVA North Hollywood
5077 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
8th and Hope
801 S Hope St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
10620 NoHo
10620 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91606
nVe at Fairfax
636 North Fairfax Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
BLVD Apartments
5911- 5917 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91356
Del Rio Apartments
3430 S Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Westside on Beloit
2033 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College