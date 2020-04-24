11587 Chiquita Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking bbq/grill

Lovingly remodeled and expanded storybook home superbly located on a privileged street in the elite enclave of Colfax Meadows, named by LA Magazine as one of the 10 Best neighborhoods in LA. Private & serene home with mature trees & seasoned landscaping surround the property. Inside a wealth of architectural details awaits with a floor plan that flows openly, designed for both the formal & informal entertainer. This 3-Bed, 3-Bath home features hardwood floors, vaulted beamed ceilings & original built-ins. Kitchen opens to family room and has been beautifully updated with granite countertops, butcher-block center-island, stainless-steel appliances with double-oven & 6-burner stove top + griddle. French doors connects the indoors to the out revealing an idyllic, private oasis with green hedges and expansive flat grassy grounds. Large master suite with separate dressing area, walk-in closet, and direct access to the backyard. Master bath features double-sinks, vanity area, spacious walk-in shower and lovers soaking tub. Located in the award-winning Carpenter Charter School District & moments to major studios, Woodbridge Park, Farmers Market, Tujunga Village & the chic dining & night life along famed Ventura Boulevard. Exemplifying a high-valued lifestyle, this residence is the place where you want to live. Welcome!