11587 Chiquita Street

Amenities
Lovingly remodeled and expanded storybook home superbly located on a privileged street in the elite enclave of Colfax Meadows, named by LA Magazine as one of the 10 Best neighborhoods in LA. Private & serene home with mature trees & seasoned landscaping surround the property. Inside a wealth of architectural details awaits with a floor plan that flows openly, designed for both the formal & informal entertainer. This 3-Bed, 3-Bath home features hardwood floors, vaulted beamed ceilings & original built-ins. Kitchen opens to family room and has been beautifully updated with granite countertops, butcher-block center-island, stainless-steel appliances with double-oven & 6-burner stove top + griddle. French doors connects the indoors to the out revealing an idyllic, private oasis with green hedges and expansive flat grassy grounds. Large master suite with separate dressing area, walk-in closet, and direct access to the backyard. Master bath features double-sinks, vanity area, spacious walk-in shower and lovers soaking tub. Located in the award-winning Carpenter Charter School District & moments to major studios, Woodbridge Park, Farmers Market, Tujunga Village & the chic dining & night life along famed Ventura Boulevard. Exemplifying a high-valued lifestyle, this residence is the place where you want to live. Welcome!