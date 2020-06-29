11565 Yarmouth Avenue

Amenities

Welcome to this "Hollywood Hills" gated estate on famous private cul-de-sac of custom homes in prestigious Granada Highlands* Owner/builder retained renowned architect to build her dream home and did not cut any corners* Open the private gates to this home and smile as you drive in the dramatic driveway* Enter through double doors to a grand entry and 22' ceilings* Venetian walls and natural limestone floors* True formal living room with fireplace* Large formal dining room with room for 16* Gourmet kitchen features Viking stainless appliances, and slab granite with unique rounded and detailed edges* Light bright breakfast area* Opens to giant family room with professional bar and ceiling detail like no other* Access to private oasis backyard* Downstairs bedroom has private bath and is used as a gym* Designer wood stairs and wrought iron bannister lead to the upstairs* Master suite is exquisitely appointed and features balcony, two huge walk in closets and large bathroom with 2 sink/dressing areas, spa tub, and steam shower* 2nd junior master bedroom and 2 more with Jack & Jill bath* 3 other upstairs bedrooms are spacious and specifically private from one another* 3 car garage has ultra high ceiling for storage or mezzanine* Granada Hills Charter HS and other great schools***