11565 Yarmouth Avenue
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:36 AM

11565 Yarmouth Avenue

11565 Yarmouth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11565 Yarmouth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
Welcome to this "Hollywood Hills" gated estate on famous private cul-de-sac of custom homes in prestigious Granada Highlands* Owner/builder retained renowned architect to build her dream home and did not cut any corners* Open the private gates to this home and smile as you drive in the dramatic driveway* Enter through double doors to a grand entry and 22' ceilings* Venetian walls and natural limestone floors* True formal living room with fireplace* Large formal dining room with room for 16* Gourmet kitchen features Viking stainless appliances, and slab granite with unique rounded and detailed edges* Light bright breakfast area* Opens to giant family room with professional bar and ceiling detail like no other* Access to private oasis backyard* Downstairs bedroom has private bath and is used as a gym* Designer wood stairs and wrought iron bannister lead to the upstairs* Master suite is exquisitely appointed and features balcony, two huge walk in closets and large bathroom with 2 sink/dressing areas, spa tub, and steam shower* 2nd junior master bedroom and 2 more with Jack & Jill bath* 3 other upstairs bedrooms are spacious and specifically private from one another* 3 car garage has ultra high ceiling for storage or mezzanine* Granada Hills Charter HS and other great schools***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11565 Yarmouth Avenue have any available units?
11565 Yarmouth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11565 Yarmouth Avenue have?
Some of 11565 Yarmouth Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11565 Yarmouth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11565 Yarmouth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11565 Yarmouth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11565 Yarmouth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11565 Yarmouth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11565 Yarmouth Avenue offers parking.
Does 11565 Yarmouth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11565 Yarmouth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11565 Yarmouth Avenue have a pool?
No, 11565 Yarmouth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11565 Yarmouth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11565 Yarmouth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11565 Yarmouth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11565 Yarmouth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
