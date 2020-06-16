All apartments in Los Angeles
1155 S Grand Ave
Last updated November 2 2019 at 5:41 PM

1155 S Grand Ave

1155 South Grand Avenue · (213) 282-7828
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1155 South Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90015
Downtown Los Angeles

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
ONE OF A KIND... LUXURY 3BR/3BA Townhome in Evo, South Park's premier residence. Large private patio with a locked gate, large living room, kitchen, and bathroom downstairs, with a master bedroom suite with walk-­in closet and balcony, and the 2nd & 3rd bedrooms upstairs. Beautiful dark hardwood floors throughout, top of the line stainless steel kitchen appliances, gorgeous marble tile in all 3 bathrooms, and washer/dryer in large utility room. Evo has hotel-like amenities incl. fitness room, residence lounge/clubhouse on the 24th floor, and a 6th-floor outdoor terrace with infinity/saline pool & spa, sundeck, BBQ grills and lounge area with full kitchen and flat-screen TVs. Rent incl. assigned tandem parking space in building a subterranean garage. Walk to the Staples Ctr., LA Live, the Ritz­Carlton, upcoming OceanWide Plaza, Regal Theaters, Hygge Bakery, Prank Bar, Broken Spanish, The Palm Restaurant and all of DTLA's hot spots. For more information or to schedule a tour, please contact Angelica at Premier Real Estate 213-282-7828.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1155 S Grand Ave have any available units?
1155 S Grand Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1155 S Grand Ave have?
Some of 1155 S Grand Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1155 S Grand Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1155 S Grand Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1155 S Grand Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1155 S Grand Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1155 S Grand Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1155 S Grand Ave does offer parking.
Does 1155 S Grand Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1155 S Grand Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1155 S Grand Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1155 S Grand Ave has a pool.
Does 1155 S Grand Ave have accessible units?
No, 1155 S Grand Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1155 S Grand Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1155 S Grand Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
