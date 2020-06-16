1155 S Grand Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

ONE OF A KIND... LUXURY 3BR/3BA Townhome in Evo, South Park's premier residence. Large private patio with a locked gate, large living room, kitchen, and bathroom downstairs, with a master bedroom suite with walk-­in closet and balcony, and the 2nd & 3rd bedrooms upstairs. Beautiful dark hardwood floors throughout, top of the line stainless steel kitchen appliances, gorgeous marble tile in all 3 bathrooms, and washer/dryer in large utility room. Evo has hotel-like amenities incl. fitness room, residence lounge/clubhouse on the 24th floor, and a 6th-floor outdoor terrace with infinity/saline pool & spa, sundeck, BBQ grills and lounge area with full kitchen and flat-screen TVs. Rent incl. assigned tandem parking space in building a subterranean garage. Walk to the Staples Ctr., LA Live, the Ritz­Carlton, upcoming OceanWide Plaza, Regal Theaters, Hygge Bakery, Prank Bar, Broken Spanish, The Palm Restaurant and all of DTLA's hot spots. For more information or to schedule a tour, please contact Angelica at Premier Real Estate 213-282-7828.