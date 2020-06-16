1155 S Grand Ave

Amenities
ONE OF A KIND... LUXURY 3BR/3BA Townhome in Evo, South Park's premier residence. Large private patio with a locked gate, large living room, kitchen, and bathroom downstairs, with a master bedroom suite with walk-in closet and balcony, and the 2nd & 3rd bedrooms upstairs. Beautiful dark hardwood floors throughout, top of the line stainless steel kitchen appliances, gorgeous marble tile in all 3 bathrooms, and washer/dryer in large utility room. Evo has hotel-like amenities incl. fitness room, residence lounge/clubhouse on the 24th floor, and a 6th-floor outdoor terrace with infinity/saline pool & spa, sundeck, BBQ grills and lounge area with full kitchen and flat-screen TVs. Rent incl. assigned tandem parking space in building a subterranean garage. Walk to the Staples Ctr., LA Live, the RitzCarlton, upcoming OceanWide Plaza, Regal Theaters, Hygge Bakery, Prank Bar, Broken Spanish, The Palm Restaurant and all of DTLA's hot spots. For more information or to schedule a tour, please contact Angelica at Premier Real Estate 213-282-7828.