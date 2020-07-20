11540 ROCHESTER Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking bbq/grill garage

Pristine newer condo with great outdoor patio perfect for entertaining! Short distance to Brentwood and trendy San Vicente Blvd. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Large open living and dining rooms with gorgeous wood floors, crown moldings, recessed lights, fireplace and spacious patio for summer BBQ's. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, Herringbone tiled floors, stainless steel appliances and custom Italian cabinets. Huge master bedroom with walk-in closet, additional closet and fireplace. Large, elegant master bathroom with dual sinks and separate tub and walk-in shower. 2 Additional spacious bedrooms. Wine refrigerator. Side by side laundry inside. Security system. Rooftop sundeck. Gated parking with guest spaces