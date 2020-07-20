All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

11540 Rochester Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Pristine newer condo with great outdoor patio perfect for entertaining! Short distance to Brentwood and trendy San Vicente Blvd. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Large open living and dining rooms with gorgeous wood floors, crown moldings, recessed lights, fireplace and spacious patio for summer BBQ's. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, Herringbone tiled floors, stainless steel appliances and custom Italian cabinets. Huge master bedroom with walk-in closet, additional closet and fireplace. Large, elegant master bathroom with dual sinks and separate tub and walk-in shower. 2 Additional spacious bedrooms. Wine refrigerator. Side by side laundry inside. Security system. Rooftop sundeck. Gated parking with guest spaces

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11540 ROCHESTER Avenue have any available units?
11540 ROCHESTER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11540 ROCHESTER Avenue have?
Some of 11540 ROCHESTER Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11540 ROCHESTER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11540 ROCHESTER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11540 ROCHESTER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11540 ROCHESTER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11540 ROCHESTER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11540 ROCHESTER Avenue offers parking.
Does 11540 ROCHESTER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11540 ROCHESTER Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11540 ROCHESTER Avenue have a pool?
No, 11540 ROCHESTER Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11540 ROCHESTER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11540 ROCHESTER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11540 ROCHESTER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11540 ROCHESTER Avenue has units with dishwashers.
