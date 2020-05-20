11510 Yolanda Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Porter Ranch - Property Id: 154196



Beautiful, warm and inviting house in prime location of Porter Ranch, north of Rinaldi; situated on a quite street with great curb appeal. This house features a Master Suite + 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths. Large bright kitchen, with garden view and a specious dining area. Living room with brick fireplace and view of large backyard and new hardwood. Backyard is equipped with a Jacuzzi. Huge 3 car garage with all appliances: washer/dryer, refrigerator, oven, microwave and dishwasher. Cable-ready with fresh paint and a mini-bar area; close to shopping and to Valley Country Club and near AWARD WINNING SCHOOLS CASTLEBAY AND CHARTER.



House is NOT currently furnished

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/154196

Property Id 154196



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5370996)