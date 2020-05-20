All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11510 Yolanda Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11510 Yolanda Ave
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

11510 Yolanda Ave

11510 Yolanda Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11510 Yolanda Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Porter Ranch - Property Id: 154196

Beautiful, warm and inviting house in prime location of Porter Ranch, north of Rinaldi; situated on a quite street with great curb appeal. This house features a Master Suite + 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths. Large bright kitchen, with garden view and a specious dining area. Living room with brick fireplace and view of large backyard and new hardwood. Backyard is equipped with a Jacuzzi. Huge 3 car garage with all appliances: washer/dryer, refrigerator, oven, microwave and dishwasher. Cable-ready with fresh paint and a mini-bar area; close to shopping and to Valley Country Club and near AWARD WINNING SCHOOLS CASTLEBAY AND CHARTER.

House is NOT currently furnished
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/154196
Property Id 154196

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5370996)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11510 Yolanda Ave have any available units?
11510 Yolanda Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11510 Yolanda Ave have?
Some of 11510 Yolanda Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11510 Yolanda Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11510 Yolanda Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11510 Yolanda Ave pet-friendly?
No, 11510 Yolanda Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11510 Yolanda Ave offer parking?
Yes, 11510 Yolanda Ave offers parking.
Does 11510 Yolanda Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11510 Yolanda Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11510 Yolanda Ave have a pool?
No, 11510 Yolanda Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11510 Yolanda Ave have accessible units?
No, 11510 Yolanda Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11510 Yolanda Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11510 Yolanda Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palms Court
10125 Palms Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
5933 Barton Avenue
5933 Barton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Hikari
375 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Magnolia Terrace
14520 Magnolia Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sutton Place
1616 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
NMS 1759
1759 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Dronfield Mountain View
13140 N Dronfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91342

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College