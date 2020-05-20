11510 Yolanda Ave

Amenities
Porter Ranch - Property Id: 154196
Beautiful, warm and inviting house in prime location of Porter Ranch, north of Rinaldi; situated on a quite street with great curb appeal. This house features a Master Suite + 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths. Large bright kitchen, with garden view and a specious dining area. Living room with brick fireplace and view of large backyard and new hardwood. Backyard is equipped with a Jacuzzi. Huge 3 car garage with all appliances: washer/dryer, refrigerator, oven, microwave and dishwasher. Cable-ready with fresh paint and a mini-bar area; close to shopping and to Valley Country Club and near AWARD WINNING SCHOOLS CASTLEBAY AND CHARTER.
House is NOT currently furnished
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/154196
Property Id 154196
No Dogs Allowed
