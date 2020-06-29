11509 Amalfi Way

Amenities
This beautiful 2 story home is located near the recreation center with pool, Jacuzzi and BBQ. Hard Wood in the living room, tile in kitchen and carpet on the second floor. Open living room and dining room area. Nice size master bedroom with walk-in closet. Second bedroom with private bathroom. Powder room downstairs. The kitchen is equipped with upgraded GE Cafe range/stove, GE Cafe Microwave, GE Cafe dishwasher, Trash compactor, Granite counter-tops. Attached 2 Car Garage with large 3 level shelf. 2 separate patios. Washer/ dryer and refrigerator are included without warranty.