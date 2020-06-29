All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 5 2020 at 1:40 AM

11509 Amalfi Way

11509 Amalfi Way · No Longer Available
Location

11509 Amalfi Way, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This beautiful 2 story home is located near the recreation center with pool, Jacuzzi and BBQ. Hard Wood in the living room, tile in kitchen and carpet on the second floor. Open living room and dining room area. Nice size master bedroom with walk-in closet. Second bedroom with private bathroom. Powder room downstairs. The kitchen is equipped with upgraded GE Cafe range/stove, GE Cafe Microwave, GE Cafe dishwasher, Trash compactor, Granite counter-tops. Attached 2 Car Garage with large 3 level shelf. 2 separate patios. Washer/ dryer and refrigerator are included without warranty.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11509 Amalfi Way have any available units?
11509 Amalfi Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11509 Amalfi Way have?
Some of 11509 Amalfi Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11509 Amalfi Way currently offering any rent specials?
11509 Amalfi Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11509 Amalfi Way pet-friendly?
No, 11509 Amalfi Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11509 Amalfi Way offer parking?
Yes, 11509 Amalfi Way offers parking.
Does 11509 Amalfi Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11509 Amalfi Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11509 Amalfi Way have a pool?
Yes, 11509 Amalfi Way has a pool.
Does 11509 Amalfi Way have accessible units?
No, 11509 Amalfi Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11509 Amalfi Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11509 Amalfi Way has units with dishwashers.

