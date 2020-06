Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Very good Location!! Easy to access I-10 FWY and I-110 FWY Middle of Koreatown and Downtown. Attractive and beautiful, spacious 2 stories single family house 2 floor. Completely remodeled interior and exterior and Beautiful gardening. All new appliance and new washer and dryer. 2 cars parking available. Good neighborhood! Ready to move!!