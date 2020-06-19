All apartments in Los Angeles
1150 Fairfax Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1150 Fairfax Ave

1150 S Fairfax Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1150 S Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
*Spacious two (2) bedrooms and 1 bath apartment
*Beautifully remodeled front upper unit
*Elegant crown moldings
*Hardwood floors
*Newly painted unit
*Walk-in closets with organizer
*Comes with refrigerator and stove
*Washer and Dryer in the building
*With one covered Parking Spot
* Centrally located, close to Shopping Entertainment, Freeway and etc.

Paid Utilities: Water, Hot Water, Trash & Gardener

OPEN HOUSE EVERYDAY FROM 9:30AM TO 6:30PM, UNIT #2

For more information and to see the unit, please call

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1150 Fairfax Ave have any available units?
1150 Fairfax Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1150 Fairfax Ave have?
Some of 1150 Fairfax Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1150 Fairfax Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1150 Fairfax Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1150 Fairfax Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1150 Fairfax Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1150 Fairfax Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1150 Fairfax Ave offers parking.
Does 1150 Fairfax Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1150 Fairfax Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1150 Fairfax Ave have a pool?
No, 1150 Fairfax Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1150 Fairfax Ave have accessible units?
No, 1150 Fairfax Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1150 Fairfax Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1150 Fairfax Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
