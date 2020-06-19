1150 Fairfax Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

*Spacious two (2) bedrooms and 1 bath apartment

*Beautifully remodeled front upper unit

*Elegant crown moldings

*Hardwood floors

*Newly painted unit

*Walk-in closets with organizer

*Comes with refrigerator and stove

*Washer and Dryer in the building

*With one covered Parking Spot

* Centrally located, close to Shopping Entertainment, Freeway and etc.



Paid Utilities: Water, Hot Water, Trash & Gardener



OPEN HOUSE EVERYDAY FROM 9:30AM TO 6:30PM, UNIT #2



