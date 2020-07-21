All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 115 Waterview Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
115 Waterview Street
Last updated July 25 2019 at 4:04 AM

115 Waterview Street

115 Waterview Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

115 Waterview Street, Los Angeles, CA 90293
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Panoramic Ocean Views from Catalina to Malibu! This Elegant Home Features 4 bedrooms 4 bathrooms, marvelous open entertainers kitchen with breakfast nook & dining area, picturesque living room with forever views, recessed LED lighting, hardwood floors. All bedrooms are in the main level but the private guest or living quarters at lower living space. An unobstructed panoramic roof top deck perfect to enjoy the amazing west coast sunsets and hear the waves crashing with incredible views. This home has it all being right next to the beach and within close proximity to great restaurants, cycling & walking paths, Silicon Beach, Westside & South Bay. Easy access to the freeways and LAX.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Waterview Street have any available units?
115 Waterview Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 Waterview Street have?
Some of 115 Waterview Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Waterview Street currently offering any rent specials?
115 Waterview Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Waterview Street pet-friendly?
No, 115 Waterview Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 115 Waterview Street offer parking?
No, 115 Waterview Street does not offer parking.
Does 115 Waterview Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Waterview Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Waterview Street have a pool?
No, 115 Waterview Street does not have a pool.
Does 115 Waterview Street have accessible units?
No, 115 Waterview Street does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Waterview Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 Waterview Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tyrone Terrace Apartments
4949 Tyrone Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Infinity West
7045 W Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Tilden Oaks
4620 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Trademark
437 S. Hill St.
Los Angeles, CA 90013
The Jeremy
1920 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Grand Apartments on Lindley
10201 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
The Verandas
21535 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Picasso Brentwood
12035 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90049

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College