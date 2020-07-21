115 Waterview Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Panoramic Ocean Views from Catalina to Malibu! This Elegant Home Features 4 bedrooms 4 bathrooms, marvelous open entertainers kitchen with breakfast nook & dining area, picturesque living room with forever views, recessed LED lighting, hardwood floors. All bedrooms are in the main level but the private guest or living quarters at lower living space. An unobstructed panoramic roof top deck perfect to enjoy the amazing west coast sunsets and hear the waves crashing with incredible views. This home has it all being right next to the beach and within close proximity to great restaurants, cycling & walking paths, Silicon Beach, Westside & South Bay. Easy access to the freeways and LAX.