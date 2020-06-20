1147 S Hayworth Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Available 08/01/20 SPACIOUS ORIGINAL 1930 LOWER DUPLEX 3/2 & BONUS RM - Property Id: 33814



Beautiful 1,950 sqft bright LOWER unit in fabulous Carthay. This duplex feels like a home with all original 1930s architecture intact including French doors, built-in shelving, Malibu tile, cedar closet, hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace, bonus room, formal dining room, breakfast room, vintage tiled kitchen & two bathrooms with original 30's tile. Included with unit are: Washer/Dryer, Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher & Garbage Disposal. Updates include: Custom closets, upgraded electrical & plumbing. There is a lush fenced in backyard. Gardener/Water paid. Application/credit report required.

IMPORTANT: Most of these photos are of the lower unit that is available August 1st but I have added a few pix with furniture from the upstairs unit to show you furniture layout as the units are identical.

*There is also a garage space available for $100 monthly but the street is now permit parking so plenty of street parking.

Storage garage available for free.

No Pets Allowed



