Los Angeles, CA
1147 S Hayworth Ave
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

1147 S Hayworth Ave

1147 South Hayworth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1147 South Hayworth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90035
PICO

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 08/01/20 SPACIOUS ORIGINAL 1930 LOWER DUPLEX 3/2 & BONUS RM - Property Id: 33814

Beautiful 1,950 sqft bright LOWER unit in fabulous Carthay. This duplex feels like a home with all original 1930s architecture intact including French doors, built-in shelving, Malibu tile, cedar closet, hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace, bonus room, formal dining room, breakfast room, vintage tiled kitchen & two bathrooms with original 30's tile. Included with unit are: Washer/Dryer, Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher & Garbage Disposal. Updates include: Custom closets, upgraded electrical & plumbing. There is a lush fenced in backyard. Gardener/Water paid. Application/credit report required.
IMPORTANT: Most of these photos are of the lower unit that is available August 1st but I have added a few pix with furniture from the upstairs unit to show you furniture layout as the units are identical.
*There is also a garage space available for $100 monthly but the street is now permit parking so plenty of street parking.
Storage garage available for free.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/33814
Property Id 33814

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5783658)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1147 S Hayworth Ave have any available units?
1147 S Hayworth Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1147 S Hayworth Ave have?
Some of 1147 S Hayworth Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1147 S Hayworth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1147 S Hayworth Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1147 S Hayworth Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1147 S Hayworth Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1147 S Hayworth Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1147 S Hayworth Ave does offer parking.
Does 1147 S Hayworth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1147 S Hayworth Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1147 S Hayworth Ave have a pool?
No, 1147 S Hayworth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1147 S Hayworth Ave have accessible units?
No, 1147 S Hayworth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1147 S Hayworth Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1147 S Hayworth Ave has units with dishwashers.
