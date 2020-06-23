1146 South STANLEY Avenue

Amenities
Beautifully updated and restored downstairs duplex in highly sought after, conveniently located Wilshire Vista. This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom is one of a kind and one of the largest units in the area and features a Master Bedroom with its own bathroom, beautiful freshly redone hardwood floors throughout (excluding baths and kitchen), updated kitchen and all three bathrooms, two car-garage, washer and dryer in unit sunken living room etc. The amenities are too voluminous to list. Don't miss this lovely home. Call listing agent for appointment.