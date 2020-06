11452 W. Keswick st.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage granite counters range Property Amenities parking

“RARE OPPORTUNITY!!! ADU UNIT WITH PRIVATE BACKYARD! BE THE FIRST OCCUPANTS AND LIVE IN THE PRIVACY OF YOUR SEPARATE HOME, WHILE PAYING AS LITTLE AS FOR AN APARTMENT. STUNNING 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH UNIT WITH 850 SQFT. OF LIVING SPACE AND PRIVATE QUAINT BACKYARD. THIS UNIT OFFERS A UNIQUE FEELING OF ELEGANCE WITH LARGE OPEN CONCEPT FLOOR PLAN PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING. LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH APPROX. 10’’ CEILING, LIGHT AND BRIGHT, RECESSED LIGHTING THROUGHOUT, FRENCH DOORS THAT OPEN TO THE BACKYARD. HUGE MODERN CHEF’S KITCHEN, BRAND NEW GAS RANGE, SELF CLOSING CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTER TOP, AND A PLENTY OF EXTRA STORAGE. LAMINATE FLOORING. CENTRAL AIR AND HEAT, ONE PARKING IN THE DRIVEWAY.CONVENIENTLY LOCATED CLOSE TO THE 5,170 AND 134 FREEWAYS.