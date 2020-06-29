1145 MONUMENT Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Located in the highly sought after Pacific Palisades North Village, this elegantly remodeled home is 2,122 sq. ft on a spacious 7,597 sq ft lot. Nestled on Monument St. only a short stroll to Caruso's Palisades Village. Entrance has an amazing front patio with trellis, charming family room with fireplace and updated open kitchen. Backyard features large pool, spa, and hardscape, detached 2-car garage, and large grassy front yard. The upstairs features an office suite and master bathroom with large bathroom. This home has a traditional feel with exceptional updated elegance, just freshly painted for the next to enjoy.