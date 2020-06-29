All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 18 2019 at 4:04 AM

1145 MONUMENT Street

1145 Monument Street · No Longer Available
Location

1145 Monument Street, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Located in the highly sought after Pacific Palisades North Village, this elegantly remodeled home is 2,122 sq. ft on a spacious 7,597 sq ft lot. Nestled on Monument St. only a short stroll to Caruso's Palisades Village. Entrance has an amazing front patio with trellis, charming family room with fireplace and updated open kitchen. Backyard features large pool, spa, and hardscape, detached 2-car garage, and large grassy front yard. The upstairs features an office suite and master bathroom with large bathroom. This home has a traditional feel with exceptional updated elegance, just freshly painted for the next to enjoy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1145 MONUMENT Street have any available units?
1145 MONUMENT Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1145 MONUMENT Street have?
Some of 1145 MONUMENT Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1145 MONUMENT Street currently offering any rent specials?
1145 MONUMENT Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1145 MONUMENT Street pet-friendly?
No, 1145 MONUMENT Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1145 MONUMENT Street offer parking?
Yes, 1145 MONUMENT Street offers parking.
Does 1145 MONUMENT Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1145 MONUMENT Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1145 MONUMENT Street have a pool?
Yes, 1145 MONUMENT Street has a pool.
Does 1145 MONUMENT Street have accessible units?
No, 1145 MONUMENT Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1145 MONUMENT Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1145 MONUMENT Street has units with dishwashers.
