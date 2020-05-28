All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:06 AM

1145 Longwood Place

1145 Longwood Place · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1145 Longwood Place, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Olympic Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$4,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1989 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Offers $500 one time move in discount when you move in til the end of April!

A guaranteed comfortable living is waiting in this pretty unfurnished 1,989-square-foot single family home in the friendly and quiet Olympic Park neighborhood in Los Angeles, California.

It has 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 nice bathrooms, and a lot of parking space off street.

The home also has a private yard covered with lush grown trees and shrubs, a perfect place for a relaxing time get together with family and friends. The well-lit and spacious interior boasts of hardwood flooring. The living room and dining room have high vaulted, load-bearing beam ceiling and big steel casement windows. A rustic brick fireplace adds traditional hominess to the home. Its lovely galley type kitchen features fine granite countertops with yellow tiled backsplash, chic rustic wooden cabinetry with lots of storage, and fully equipped with modern appliances. The bedrooms are comfortable and brightly lit, thanks to its with wide windows which suffuse the rooms in natural light. The cozy bathroom has a tiled vanity with built-in shelves, and a curtain partitioned shower. A centralized AC and gas heater are also installed for climate control. For your laundry needs, a hookup washer and dryer are provided.

Water, Gas, Electricity utilities will be paid by the renter (65% if the bill for all).
Pets are allowed on the property with a $500 deposit per pet.

The tenant will be responsible for the front yard whereas the backyard will be the landlord's responsibility.

Tenant occupied but will be moving out on the 10th this month but things have been removed. PW will be on the 8th of this month.

Nearby parks: Los Angeles High Memorial Park, Queen Anne Recreation Center, and Eleanor Green Roberts Aquatic Center.

Nearby Schools:
John Burroughs Middle School - 0.64 miles, 6/10
Queen Anne Place Elementary School - 0.52 miles, 8/10
Citizens of the World Charter School Hollywood - 0.93 miles, 8/10
Los Angeles Senio

(RLNE4750609)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1145 Longwood Place have any available units?
1145 Longwood Place has a unit available for $4,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1145 Longwood Place have?
Some of 1145 Longwood Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1145 Longwood Place currently offering any rent specials?
1145 Longwood Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1145 Longwood Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1145 Longwood Place is pet friendly.
Does 1145 Longwood Place offer parking?
Yes, 1145 Longwood Place does offer parking.
Does 1145 Longwood Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1145 Longwood Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1145 Longwood Place have a pool?
No, 1145 Longwood Place does not have a pool.
Does 1145 Longwood Place have accessible units?
No, 1145 Longwood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1145 Longwood Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1145 Longwood Place has units with dishwashers.
