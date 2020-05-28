1145 Longwood Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Offers $500 one time move in discount when you move in til the end of April!



A guaranteed comfortable living is waiting in this pretty unfurnished 1,989-square-foot single family home in the friendly and quiet Olympic Park neighborhood in Los Angeles, California.



It has 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 nice bathrooms, and a lot of parking space off street.



The home also has a private yard covered with lush grown trees and shrubs, a perfect place for a relaxing time get together with family and friends. The well-lit and spacious interior boasts of hardwood flooring. The living room and dining room have high vaulted, load-bearing beam ceiling and big steel casement windows. A rustic brick fireplace adds traditional hominess to the home. Its lovely galley type kitchen features fine granite countertops with yellow tiled backsplash, chic rustic wooden cabinetry with lots of storage, and fully equipped with modern appliances. The bedrooms are comfortable and brightly lit, thanks to its with wide windows which suffuse the rooms in natural light. The cozy bathroom has a tiled vanity with built-in shelves, and a curtain partitioned shower. A centralized AC and gas heater are also installed for climate control. For your laundry needs, a hookup washer and dryer are provided.



Water, Gas, Electricity utilities will be paid by the renter (65% if the bill for all).

Pets are allowed on the property with a $500 deposit per pet.



The tenant will be responsible for the front yard whereas the backyard will be the landlord's responsibility.



Tenant occupied but will be moving out on the 10th this month but things have been removed. PW will be on the 8th of this month.



Nearby parks: Los Angeles High Memorial Park, Queen Anne Recreation Center, and Eleanor Green Roberts Aquatic Center.



Nearby Schools:

John Burroughs Middle School - 0.64 miles, 6/10

Queen Anne Place Elementary School - 0.52 miles, 8/10

Citizens of the World Charter School Hollywood - 0.93 miles, 8/10

