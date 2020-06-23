All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 5 2019 at 2:23 AM

11448 CANTON Drive

11448 Canton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11448 Canton Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
Studio City's best kept secret and an entertainer's dream! Lush hedges and bountiful trees provide optimal privacy while the modern comforts of this contemporary retreat will nestle you in. This 4bed/5.5bath+ office/den tastefully incorporates distressed oak wood floors and crown moldings through out. Completely furnished by Restoration Hardware, along with integrated surround sound and Apple TV. This house will ensure complete and total comfort! The most discerning chef can enjoy state of the art Viking appliances in the gourmet kitchen. Show off your skills on a gorgeously crafted billiard table or lounge under your cushy atrium with a glass of pinot from the under counter wine cooler. Every bedroom has black out shades and plush d~cor. Master bedroom features a luxurious fireplace, two walk-in closets,en-suite soaking tub and separate stand in rain shower system and body sprayer, double-vanity counter top basin sinks and adjustable angled mirrors. Also, heated pool/jacuzzi!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11448 CANTON Drive have any available units?
11448 CANTON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11448 CANTON Drive have?
Some of 11448 CANTON Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11448 CANTON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11448 CANTON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11448 CANTON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11448 CANTON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11448 CANTON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11448 CANTON Drive offers parking.
Does 11448 CANTON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11448 CANTON Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11448 CANTON Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11448 CANTON Drive has a pool.
Does 11448 CANTON Drive have accessible units?
No, 11448 CANTON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11448 CANTON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11448 CANTON Drive has units with dishwashers.

