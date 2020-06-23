11448 CANTON Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage

Studio City's best kept secret and an entertainer's dream! Lush hedges and bountiful trees provide optimal privacy while the modern comforts of this contemporary retreat will nestle you in. This 4bed/5.5bath+ office/den tastefully incorporates distressed oak wood floors and crown moldings through out. Completely furnished by Restoration Hardware, along with integrated surround sound and Apple TV. This house will ensure complete and total comfort! The most discerning chef can enjoy state of the art Viking appliances in the gourmet kitchen. Show off your skills on a gorgeously crafted billiard table or lounge under your cushy atrium with a glass of pinot from the under counter wine cooler. Every bedroom has black out shades and plush d~cor. Master bedroom features a luxurious fireplace, two walk-in closets,en-suite soaking tub and separate stand in rain shower system and body sprayer, double-vanity counter top basin sinks and adjustable angled mirrors. Also, heated pool/jacuzzi!!