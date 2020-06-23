1143 Lodi Pl

Amenities
REMODELED - LARCHMONT VILLAGE AREA 4PLEX BUILDING - Property Id: 104416
PARAMOUNT STUDIO / LARCHMONT VILLAGE AREA SPANISH STYLE 4PLEX BUILDING, Large bright, light with a beautiful nicely and tastefully remodeled 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath,
1143 N. LODI PLACE. Beautiful clean and modern kitchen with all new stain steel appliances, Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher and Microwave. Large living room and formal living room, crown moldings, high ceilings, French windows, walk in closet beautiful and new hardwood floors thru out. New remodeled bathroom and private washer and dryer in the unit parking space. Minimum 1-year lease $2,195.00; Security Deposit $2,545.00
Available Mid-March!!!
Please call: (323) 655-1282 for more information and other availability please visit us at www.amirealestate.com
No Pets Allowed
