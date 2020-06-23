All apartments in Los Angeles
1143 Lodi Pl

1143 Lodi Place · No Longer Available
Location

1143 Lodi Place, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
REMODELED - LARCHMONT VILLAGE AREA 4PLEX BUILDING - Property Id: 104416

PARAMOUNT STUDIO / LARCHMONT VILLAGE AREA SPANISH STYLE 4PLEX BUILDING, Large bright, light with a beautiful nicely and tastefully remodeled 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath,
1143 N. LODI PLACE. Beautiful clean and modern kitchen with all new stain steel appliances, Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher and Microwave. Large living room and formal living room, crown moldings, high ceilings, French windows, walk in closet beautiful and new hardwood floors thru out. New remodeled bathroom and private washer and dryer in the unit parking space. Minimum 1-year lease $2,195.00; Security Deposit $2,545.00
Available Mid-March!!!
Please call: (323) 655-1282 for more information and other availability please visit us at www.amirealestate.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/104416
Property Id 104416

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4758502)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1143 Lodi Pl have any available units?
1143 Lodi Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1143 Lodi Pl have?
Some of 1143 Lodi Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1143 Lodi Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1143 Lodi Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1143 Lodi Pl pet-friendly?
No, 1143 Lodi Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1143 Lodi Pl offer parking?
Yes, 1143 Lodi Pl offers parking.
Does 1143 Lodi Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1143 Lodi Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1143 Lodi Pl have a pool?
No, 1143 Lodi Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1143 Lodi Pl have accessible units?
No, 1143 Lodi Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1143 Lodi Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1143 Lodi Pl has units with dishwashers.
