Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:13 AM

11427 Culver Blvd

11427 Culver Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

11427 Culver Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Mar-Vista 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home with Backyard and Garage, minutes to Silicon Beach and Venice - Please call Deborah (323) 577-3138 or Agnes (310) 486-3165 to schedule a viewing.
Large 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom House In Excellent Mar Vista Location. Parking For 4 Cars Includes 2 Car Garage.

Entire House Remodeled With Recessed Lights Throughout, Built-In Bookshelves In Step-Down Living Room. Kitchen w/ Granite Counters, New Cabinet Hardware, Granite Bar Stool Setup. Washer and Dryer included in premises.

Bathroom Remodeled w/ New Tile, Cabinets, Vanity. Lot of Closets & Storage. Hardwood Floors Throughout The House.

Mirrored Closet In Bedroom, Spacious Living Room, Breakfast Area, Big Windows - Lots Of Natural Light!!!

Excellent Neighborhood, Nice Residential Area. Walking Distance To Restaurants, Supermarket, Schools, Public Transportation, & More...

5 Minute Drive To Santa Monica, Culver City & Venice/Silicon Beach. Easy Access To The 10 & 405 FWY. Minutes To LAX, BEACH, USC, UCLA, LMU, SMC!

Amenities:
- Big Backyard W/ Grass & Patio Area.
- In-House Washer & Dryer
- Central AC & Heating
- Refrigerator
- Stove
- Dishwasher
- Microwave

Pets allowed with additional pet rent:
$25/month/pet, up to two pets only

(RLNE5403221)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11427 Culver Blvd have any available units?
11427 Culver Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11427 Culver Blvd have?
Some of 11427 Culver Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11427 Culver Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
11427 Culver Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11427 Culver Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 11427 Culver Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 11427 Culver Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 11427 Culver Blvd offers parking.
Does 11427 Culver Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11427 Culver Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11427 Culver Blvd have a pool?
No, 11427 Culver Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 11427 Culver Blvd have accessible units?
No, 11427 Culver Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 11427 Culver Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11427 Culver Blvd has units with dishwashers.

