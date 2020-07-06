11427 Culver Blvd

Amenities

Beautiful Mar-Vista 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home with Backyard and Garage, minutes to Silicon Beach and Venice - Please call Deborah (323) 577-3138 or Agnes (310) 486-3165 to schedule a viewing.

Large 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom House In Excellent Mar Vista Location. Parking For 4 Cars Includes 2 Car Garage.



Entire House Remodeled With Recessed Lights Throughout, Built-In Bookshelves In Step-Down Living Room. Kitchen w/ Granite Counters, New Cabinet Hardware, Granite Bar Stool Setup. Washer and Dryer included in premises.



Bathroom Remodeled w/ New Tile, Cabinets, Vanity. Lot of Closets & Storage. Hardwood Floors Throughout The House.



Mirrored Closet In Bedroom, Spacious Living Room, Breakfast Area, Big Windows - Lots Of Natural Light!!!



Excellent Neighborhood, Nice Residential Area. Walking Distance To Restaurants, Supermarket, Schools, Public Transportation, & More...



5 Minute Drive To Santa Monica, Culver City & Venice/Silicon Beach. Easy Access To The 10 & 405 FWY. Minutes To LAX, BEACH, USC, UCLA, LMU, SMC!



Amenities:

- Big Backyard W/ Grass & Patio Area.

- In-House Washer & Dryer

- Central AC & Heating

- Refrigerator

- Stove

- Dishwasher

- Microwave



Pets allowed with additional pet rent:

$25/month/pet, up to two pets only



