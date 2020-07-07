11423 SUNSHINE TER A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

House with beautiful yard / patio - Property Id: 163988



Lease duration flexible. Price depends on duration of lease. Posted price is for a non-furnished 18 months lease.

Carpenter School

Could be rented Furnished or unfurnished.

Remodeled modern style, this house is presently setup as 2 different living spaces on 2 stories with independent entrances. This listing is for the upstairs level which has private exclusive access to the patio and back yard as in the picture: gorgeous yard with a huge deck with grill for entertainment in a peaceful, quiet and shady area. This level has a bright open space including a large living/dining/kitchen space. Kitchen has Quartz counter top, quartz island/bar & stainless steel appliances. 2 bedrooms and a full bath complete this unit.

6 months lease furnished: $4800/mo, 12 months : $4600/mo

2 cars in driveway + 1 in the garage. Washer/dryer in the garage.

Utilities are on top of rental

Contact ONLY here PLEASE: https://forms.gle/7uKnN6hc5Dmpcsuz7

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/163988p

Property Id 163988



(RLNE5191949)