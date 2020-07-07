All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11423 SUNSHINE TER A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11423 SUNSHINE TER A
Last updated October 13 2019 at 10:45 AM

11423 SUNSHINE TER A

11423 Sunshine Ter · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Studio City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11423 Sunshine Ter, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
House with beautiful yard / patio - Property Id: 163988

Lease duration flexible. Price depends on duration of lease. Posted price is for a non-furnished 18 months lease.
Carpenter School
Could be rented Furnished or unfurnished.
Remodeled modern style, this house is presently setup as 2 different living spaces on 2 stories with independent entrances. This listing is for the upstairs level which has private exclusive access to the patio and back yard as in the picture: gorgeous yard with a huge deck with grill for entertainment in a peaceful, quiet and shady area. This level has a bright open space including a large living/dining/kitchen space. Kitchen has Quartz counter top, quartz island/bar & stainless steel appliances. 2 bedrooms and a full bath complete this unit.
6 months lease furnished: $4800/mo, 12 months : $4600/mo
2 cars in driveway + 1 in the garage. Washer/dryer in the garage.
Utilities are on top of rental
Contact ONLY here PLEASE: https://forms.gle/7uKnN6hc5Dmpcsuz7
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/163988p
Property Id 163988

(RLNE5191949)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11423 SUNSHINE TER A have any available units?
11423 SUNSHINE TER A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11423 SUNSHINE TER A have?
Some of 11423 SUNSHINE TER A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11423 SUNSHINE TER A currently offering any rent specials?
11423 SUNSHINE TER A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11423 SUNSHINE TER A pet-friendly?
Yes, 11423 SUNSHINE TER A is pet friendly.
Does 11423 SUNSHINE TER A offer parking?
Yes, 11423 SUNSHINE TER A offers parking.
Does 11423 SUNSHINE TER A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11423 SUNSHINE TER A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11423 SUNSHINE TER A have a pool?
No, 11423 SUNSHINE TER A does not have a pool.
Does 11423 SUNSHINE TER A have accessible units?
No, 11423 SUNSHINE TER A does not have accessible units.
Does 11423 SUNSHINE TER A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11423 SUNSHINE TER A has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Kester
5057 Kester Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Club Riverside
12747 Riverside Drive
Los Angeles, CA 91607
eaves Los Feliz
3100 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Clarington Apartments
3767 Clarington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
3033 Wilshire
3033 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Cloverdale
430 South Cloverdale Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
South Park Lofts
818 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College