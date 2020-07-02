1141 Cabrillo Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Phenomenal lease opportunity. This beautifully updated California Bungalow exemplifies Venice living at its finest! Parallels to Abbot Kinney! Renovated and gorgeous, enjoy the expansive front deck - perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Great flow from living room to Kitchen with stunning acid wash cement floors. The spectacular Kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances and modern cabinets. Each Bedroom has an ensuite as well as a private outdoor patio. This home is in a great location, steps from Abbot Kinney and all the shops and restaurants. Enjoy the lifestyle that you've always dreamed of at the beach! Contact Anthony (805.777.7505) with questions or to schedule viewing.