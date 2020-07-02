All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1141 Cabrillo Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1141 Cabrillo Avenue
Last updated May 9 2020 at 3:07 AM

1141 Cabrillo Avenue

1141 Cabrillo Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1141 Cabrillo Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Phenomenal lease opportunity. This beautifully updated California Bungalow exemplifies Venice living at its finest! Parallels to Abbot Kinney! Renovated and gorgeous, enjoy the expansive front deck - perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Great flow from living room to Kitchen with stunning acid wash cement floors. The spectacular Kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances and modern cabinets. Each Bedroom has an ensuite as well as a private outdoor patio. This home is in a great location, steps from Abbot Kinney and all the shops and restaurants. Enjoy the lifestyle that you've always dreamed of at the beach! Contact Anthony (805.777.7505) with questions or to schedule viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1141 Cabrillo Avenue have any available units?
1141 Cabrillo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1141 Cabrillo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1141 Cabrillo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1141 Cabrillo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1141 Cabrillo Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1141 Cabrillo Avenue offer parking?
No, 1141 Cabrillo Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1141 Cabrillo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1141 Cabrillo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1141 Cabrillo Avenue have a pool?
No, 1141 Cabrillo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1141 Cabrillo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1141 Cabrillo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1141 Cabrillo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1141 Cabrillo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1141 Cabrillo Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1141 Cabrillo Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Glo
1050 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Infinity West
7045 W Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hikari
375 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Topaz Apartments
550 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Fiona
375 N La Cienega Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Avana on Wilshire
3675 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
The Met
950 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College