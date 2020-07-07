All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 14 2020 at 3:15 AM

11401 AQUA VISTA Street

11401 Aqua Vista Street · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Studio City
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

11401 Aqua Vista Street, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fire pit
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful custom rebuilt home FULLY FURNISHED (and Owner is open to lease term) in prime Colfax Meadows neighborhood, walking distance to shops and restaurants. This lovely traditional home was completely rebuilt with the finest finishes and great attention to detail. There is a grand living room with lots of light, gleaming wood floors, dining room, gourmet kitchen with center island, stainless steel Viking appliances and more. Kitchen opens to large family room with fireplace, builr in sounds system and French doors that open to the grassy yard and outdoor entertaining area complete with fire pit, built in kitchen with frig and BBQ. Two family bedrooms plus a large master bedroom suite with a sitting area, huge custom bath, large closets and dressing room. All this on an oversized corner lot that is very private. Owner is agreeable with a short term lease, Available approx April, 1, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11401 AQUA VISTA Street have any available units?
11401 AQUA VISTA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11401 AQUA VISTA Street have?
Some of 11401 AQUA VISTA Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11401 AQUA VISTA Street currently offering any rent specials?
11401 AQUA VISTA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11401 AQUA VISTA Street pet-friendly?
No, 11401 AQUA VISTA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11401 AQUA VISTA Street offer parking?
Yes, 11401 AQUA VISTA Street offers parking.
Does 11401 AQUA VISTA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11401 AQUA VISTA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11401 AQUA VISTA Street have a pool?
No, 11401 AQUA VISTA Street does not have a pool.
Does 11401 AQUA VISTA Street have accessible units?
No, 11401 AQUA VISTA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11401 AQUA VISTA Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11401 AQUA VISTA Street does not have units with dishwashers.

