11401 AQUA VISTA Street

Beautiful custom rebuilt home FULLY FURNISHED (and Owner is open to lease term) in prime Colfax Meadows neighborhood, walking distance to shops and restaurants. This lovely traditional home was completely rebuilt with the finest finishes and great attention to detail. There is a grand living room with lots of light, gleaming wood floors, dining room, gourmet kitchen with center island, stainless steel Viking appliances and more. Kitchen opens to large family room with fireplace, builr in sounds system and French doors that open to the grassy yard and outdoor entertaining area complete with fire pit, built in kitchen with frig and BBQ. Two family bedrooms plus a large master bedroom suite with a sitting area, huge custom bath, large closets and dressing room. All this on an oversized corner lot that is very private. Owner is agreeable with a short term lease, Available approx April, 1, 2020