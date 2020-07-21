11400 Clybourn Ave

Amenities
Horse Property Lake View Terrace - Property Id: 144870
Great opportunity to lease a unique horse property with 6 pipe horse stalls (12 x24) with shelters and Lunging arena. Back gate opens to riding trails to Kagel Canyon and Hansen Dam. This property offers 3 large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with over 2,000 sqft of living space and Central cooling recently painted and laminate floors thru Living Room, Dinning Room and Kitchen. Secure fully gated property offering a 2 1/2 detached garage with tack shed. Plenty of spaces for pets, horses, goats and recreation vehicles. Located in a quiet street with easy access to the 210 FWY.
Jorge Martinez
(818) 581-1234
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/144870p
Property Id 144870
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5075788)