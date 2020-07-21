All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11400 Clybourn Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11400 Clybourn Ave
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

11400 Clybourn Ave

11400 Clybourn Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11400 Clybourn Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Foothill Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Horse Property Lake View Terrace - Property Id: 144870

Great opportunity to lease a unique horse property with 6 pipe horse stalls (12 x24) with shelters and Lunging arena. Back gate opens to riding trails to Kagel Canyon and Hansen Dam. This property offers 3 large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with over 2,000 sqft of living space and Central cooling recently painted and laminate floors thru Living Room, Dinning Room and Kitchen. Secure fully gated property offering a 2 1/2 detached garage with tack shed. Plenty of spaces for pets, horses, goats and recreation vehicles. Located in a quiet street with easy access to the 210 FWY.

Jorge Martinez
(818) 581-1234
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/144870p
Property Id 144870

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5075788)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11400 Clybourn Ave have any available units?
11400 Clybourn Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11400 Clybourn Ave have?
Some of 11400 Clybourn Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11400 Clybourn Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11400 Clybourn Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11400 Clybourn Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 11400 Clybourn Ave is pet friendly.
Does 11400 Clybourn Ave offer parking?
Yes, 11400 Clybourn Ave offers parking.
Does 11400 Clybourn Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11400 Clybourn Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11400 Clybourn Ave have a pool?
No, 11400 Clybourn Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11400 Clybourn Ave have accessible units?
No, 11400 Clybourn Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11400 Clybourn Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 11400 Clybourn Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Union Lofts
325 W 8th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
NMS Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Glendon Building
10773 Lawler Street
Los Angeles, CA 90034
9337 National Blvd
9337 National Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
MySuite Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Picasso Brentwood
12035 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90049
330 N. Bixel St
330 North Bixel Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College