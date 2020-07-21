11365 CHALON Road

Amenities

Freshly painted Grey exterior and interior & new landscaping, AC, washer/dryer. Renovated home with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with privacy and beautiful canyon views. The foyer opens to a living room/den with wood beamed ceiling, hardwood floors and floor to ceiling glass doors leading to a wrap around deck and backyard. The openness of the freshly painted dining room and renovated cook's kitchen with block island, Thermador convection ovens, wine refrigerator and lots of storage space to the living room/den is great for entertaining. Enjoy breakfast and beautiful sunrises on the patio or enjoy the grass area and outdoor kitchen. Two bedrooms share a bathroom and the master bedroom has en-suite bathroom and sliders to the outdoor patio. Solar and home security w/camera systems, automatic shades for patio, one car garage and adj. space for another car.