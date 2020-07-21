All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 6 2019 at 7:22 AM

11365 CHALON Road

11365 Chalon Road · No Longer Available
Location

11365 Chalon Road, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Freshly painted Grey exterior and interior & new landscaping, AC, washer/dryer. Renovated home with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with privacy and beautiful canyon views. The foyer opens to a living room/den with wood beamed ceiling, hardwood floors and floor to ceiling glass doors leading to a wrap around deck and backyard. The openness of the freshly painted dining room and renovated cook's kitchen with block island, Thermador convection ovens, wine refrigerator and lots of storage space to the living room/den is great for entertaining. Enjoy breakfast and beautiful sunrises on the patio or enjoy the grass area and outdoor kitchen. Two bedrooms share a bathroom and the master bedroom has en-suite bathroom and sliders to the outdoor patio. Solar and home security w/camera systems, automatic shades for patio, one car garage and adj. space for another car.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11365 CHALON Road have any available units?
11365 CHALON Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11365 CHALON Road have?
Some of 11365 CHALON Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11365 CHALON Road currently offering any rent specials?
11365 CHALON Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11365 CHALON Road pet-friendly?
No, 11365 CHALON Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11365 CHALON Road offer parking?
Yes, 11365 CHALON Road offers parking.
Does 11365 CHALON Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11365 CHALON Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11365 CHALON Road have a pool?
No, 11365 CHALON Road does not have a pool.
Does 11365 CHALON Road have accessible units?
No, 11365 CHALON Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11365 CHALON Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11365 CHALON Road has units with dishwashers.
