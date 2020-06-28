11357 Christy Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Welcome home to this 2103 sqft spacious 3 bed 3 bath house in Lake View Terrace, nestled in an equestrian-friendly area with tree lined streets and well maintained homes. Large back yard with area to plant vegetable garden. Over sized 2 car pass through garage with tons of storage space. Living room & family room. New stainless steel refrigerator, double oven & kitchen nook. Large laundry area, plenty of storage space throughout the home. Lots of natural light with nice views. Indoor/outdoor living with large patio and grass. Great for kids and entertaining! Nice neighborhood for walking. Potty trained small pets are welcome! No smoking in home.