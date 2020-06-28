All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 20 2020 at 8:59 PM

11357 Christy Avenue

11357 Christy Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11357 Christy Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Foothill Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Welcome home to this 2103 sqft spacious 3 bed 3 bath house in Lake View Terrace, nestled in an equestrian-friendly area with tree lined streets and well maintained homes. Large back yard with area to plant vegetable garden. Over sized 2 car pass through garage with tons of storage space. Living room & family room. New stainless steel refrigerator, double oven & kitchen nook. Large laundry area, plenty of storage space throughout the home. Lots of natural light with nice views. Indoor/outdoor living with large patio and grass. Great for kids and entertaining! Nice neighborhood for walking. Potty trained small pets are welcome! No smoking in home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11357 Christy Avenue have any available units?
11357 Christy Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11357 Christy Avenue have?
Some of 11357 Christy Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11357 Christy Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11357 Christy Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11357 Christy Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11357 Christy Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11357 Christy Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11357 Christy Avenue offers parking.
Does 11357 Christy Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11357 Christy Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11357 Christy Avenue have a pool?
No, 11357 Christy Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11357 Christy Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11357 Christy Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11357 Christy Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11357 Christy Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
