Los Angeles, CA
1134 South CREST Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1134 South CREST Drive

1134 South Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1134 South Crest Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Super spacious and updated 4BR+3BA Traditional for lease in prime Beverly Hills/Beverlywood Adj. location. This light and bright home features high vaulted ceilings and multiple entertaining areas including living room with fireplace, open dining area, updated kitchen with granite counters and double sinks, cozy wood paneled den/office and huge family room. 2 bedrooms on 1st level and 2 bedrooms upstairs featuring oversized master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Hardwood floors, large 2nd floor patio deck, skylights, dual-zone central HVAC, tons of storage and so much more! Backyard includes large open patio, grassy yard that's perfect for entertaining or just lounging and relaxing with long driveway and front parking pad for ample parking. Centrally located and conveniently close to Beverly Hills, Century City and steps to Pico/Beverly shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1134 South CREST Drive have any available units?
1134 South CREST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1134 South CREST Drive have?
Some of 1134 South CREST Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1134 South CREST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1134 South CREST Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1134 South CREST Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1134 South CREST Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1134 South CREST Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1134 South CREST Drive offers parking.
Does 1134 South CREST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1134 South CREST Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1134 South CREST Drive have a pool?
No, 1134 South CREST Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1134 South CREST Drive have accessible units?
No, 1134 South CREST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1134 South CREST Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1134 South CREST Drive has units with dishwashers.
