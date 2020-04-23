1134 South CREST Drive

Amenities

Super spacious and updated 4BR+3BA Traditional for lease in prime Beverly Hills/Beverlywood Adj. location. This light and bright home features high vaulted ceilings and multiple entertaining areas including living room with fireplace, open dining area, updated kitchen with granite counters and double sinks, cozy wood paneled den/office and huge family room. 2 bedrooms on 1st level and 2 bedrooms upstairs featuring oversized master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Hardwood floors, large 2nd floor patio deck, skylights, dual-zone central HVAC, tons of storage and so much more! Backyard includes large open patio, grassy yard that's perfect for entertaining or just lounging and relaxing with long driveway and front parking pad for ample parking. Centrally located and conveniently close to Beverly Hills, Century City and steps to Pico/Beverly shops and restaurants.