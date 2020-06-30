All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11337 NINA Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11337 NINA Place
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

11337 NINA Place

11337 Nina Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Marina Del Rey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11337 Nina Place, Los Angeles, CA 90230
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Gorgeous Spanish Colonial home with 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms & exceptional back yard. The grand formal foyer leads you to a stunning elegant staircase that opens to 2 separate living spaces. Open concept kitchen offers Viking appliances, versatile kitchen island serves as a breakfast bar, provides additional storage space and houses built-in wine rack. Master suite offers free standing soaking tub, balcony and walk in closet. Beautifully landscaped lush backyard equipped with a full outdoor kitchen, and stone fire pit and awning makes for a perfect place to dine al fresco. This yard is truly magnificent and an entertainers dream. This gem of a home showcases imported ironwork, Italian marble, floor to ceiling windows, recessed lighting, crown moldings, oak wood floors, elegant touches and unique details throughout. Conveniently located close to freeways, shopping, restaurants, cafes, jogging trails & Down Town Culver City.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11337 NINA Place have any available units?
11337 NINA Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11337 NINA Place have?
Some of 11337 NINA Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11337 NINA Place currently offering any rent specials?
11337 NINA Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11337 NINA Place pet-friendly?
No, 11337 NINA Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11337 NINA Place offer parking?
Yes, 11337 NINA Place offers parking.
Does 11337 NINA Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11337 NINA Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11337 NINA Place have a pool?
No, 11337 NINA Place does not have a pool.
Does 11337 NINA Place have accessible units?
No, 11337 NINA Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11337 NINA Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11337 NINA Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mar Vista Lofts
3992 S Inglewood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90056
Roosevelt Lofts
727 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
608 N Kingsley Drive Apartments
608 North Kingsley Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Accent
5550 Grosvenor Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Indie Westside
3740 Keystone Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
eaves Warner Center
5727 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Encino Garden
17730-40 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Townhomes on Emerson
8600 Emerson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College