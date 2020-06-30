11337 NINA Place

Amenities

Gorgeous Spanish Colonial home with 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms & exceptional back yard. The grand formal foyer leads you to a stunning elegant staircase that opens to 2 separate living spaces. Open concept kitchen offers Viking appliances, versatile kitchen island serves as a breakfast bar, provides additional storage space and houses built-in wine rack. Master suite offers free standing soaking tub, balcony and walk in closet. Beautifully landscaped lush backyard equipped with a full outdoor kitchen, and stone fire pit and awning makes for a perfect place to dine al fresco. This yard is truly magnificent and an entertainers dream. This gem of a home showcases imported ironwork, Italian marble, floor to ceiling windows, recessed lighting, crown moldings, oak wood floors, elegant touches and unique details throughout. Conveniently located close to freeways, shopping, restaurants, cafes, jogging trails & Down Town Culver City.