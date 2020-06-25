All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:34 PM

11325 Venice Boulevard

11325 Venice Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

11325 Venice Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
OPEN HOUSE 4/13 & 4/14 from 11 am to 3 pm!
Escape the rush of life in L.A. in your own cozy cabin nestled in the heart of Mar Vista. This 2 bedroom 1 bath single family house surrounded by harmonious neighbors is a truly unique find. Includes hardwood floors, front yard, porch, covered back patio, large back storage space, a small office, and parking for three cars as well as easy street parking for guests. The house comes equipped with a gas stove/oven, washer & dryer. The lot size is 2,875 square feet. The property is conveniently located near the 405 and I-10 freeways, you can also enjoy an easy commute to downtown LA, Culver City, Torrance, LAX, the beaches, delicious local restaurants and more. All pets are welcome with an extra deposit.

BEWARE OF SCAMS: any listings for this property with a phone number other than in this ad are fraudulent advertisement!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11325 Venice Boulevard have any available units?
11325 Venice Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11325 Venice Boulevard have?
Some of 11325 Venice Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11325 Venice Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
11325 Venice Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11325 Venice Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 11325 Venice Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 11325 Venice Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 11325 Venice Boulevard offers parking.
Does 11325 Venice Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11325 Venice Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11325 Venice Boulevard have a pool?
No, 11325 Venice Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 11325 Venice Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 11325 Venice Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 11325 Venice Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 11325 Venice Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
