All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1132 N Mariposa Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1132 N Mariposa Avenue
Last updated July 9 2019 at 1:58 PM

1132 N Mariposa Avenue

1132 North Mariposa Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
East Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1132 North Mariposa Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029
East Hollywood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Historical Detached Bungalow Old Hollywood Style, Vanishing Storybook 1923 Bungalow. This is a updated two bedroom, one bath individual unit in a triplex with a very private patio. Centrally located in Hollywood near one of Los Angeles hottest neighborhoods, Silverlake, Dodger and sports stadium with its hopping bars and restaurants. One of three bungalows that gives you a true sense of Hollywood in days gone by. Near schools, Kaiser hospital, Metro, public Transportation. Great walking score. This remodeled well maintained Detached triplex in East Hollywood / Siverlake area, has a nice courtyard, Each unit with private patios, stackable washer hookups. Garage available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1132 N Mariposa Avenue have any available units?
1132 N Mariposa Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1132 N Mariposa Avenue have?
Some of 1132 N Mariposa Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1132 N Mariposa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1132 N Mariposa Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1132 N Mariposa Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1132 N Mariposa Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1132 N Mariposa Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1132 N Mariposa Avenue offers parking.
Does 1132 N Mariposa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1132 N Mariposa Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1132 N Mariposa Avenue have a pool?
No, 1132 N Mariposa Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1132 N Mariposa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1132 N Mariposa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1132 N Mariposa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1132 N Mariposa Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

843 N Orange Drive
843 North Orange Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Boulevard on Wilshire
5353 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Orsini
505 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Junction 4121
4121 Santa Monica
Los Angeles, CA 90029
8th and Hope
801 S Hope St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
AXIS
1200 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
One Santa Fe
300 S Santa Fe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Legacy at Westwood
10833 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College