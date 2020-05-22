1132 N Mariposa Avenue

Amenities

Historical Detached Bungalow Old Hollywood Style, Vanishing Storybook 1923 Bungalow. This is a updated two bedroom, one bath individual unit in a triplex with a very private patio. Centrally located in Hollywood near one of Los Angeles hottest neighborhoods, Silverlake, Dodger and sports stadium with its hopping bars and restaurants. One of three bungalows that gives you a true sense of Hollywood in days gone by. Near schools, Kaiser hospital, Metro, public Transportation. Great walking score. This remodeled well maintained Detached triplex in East Hollywood / Siverlake area, has a nice courtyard, Each unit with private patios, stackable washer hookups. Garage available.