Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

11318 Ohio Avenue Unit 2

11318 Ohio Avenue · (310) 997-0012 ext. 300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11318 Ohio Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11318 Ohio Avenue Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,999

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1240 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
Large townhouse in Great Neighborhood! - Great Neighborhood! This spacious condo features 2 bedrooms with 2.5 bath. The unit has open living room equipped with fireplace, wet bar, and washer/dyer included on the first floor. The second floor has two large bedroom, and master bedroom consist of a walk in closet. Additional storage is included on the ground floor which can hold multiple bikes and household items. The condo offers covered and gated parking lot. This unit comes with two tandem parking space with ample room. The location is unbeatable it is minutes away from Westwood, UCLA and VA Hospital. Must see to appreciate the convenient location and the home itself.

Utilities included: Water and Trash

Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Stove, Washer, Dryer, Dishwasher, Microwave

Covered Parking!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5267605)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11318 Ohio Avenue Unit 2 have any available units?
11318 Ohio Avenue Unit 2 has a unit available for $2,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11318 Ohio Avenue Unit 2 have?
Some of 11318 Ohio Avenue Unit 2's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11318 Ohio Avenue Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
11318 Ohio Avenue Unit 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11318 Ohio Avenue Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11318 Ohio Avenue Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 11318 Ohio Avenue Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 11318 Ohio Avenue Unit 2 does offer parking.
Does 11318 Ohio Avenue Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11318 Ohio Avenue Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11318 Ohio Avenue Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 11318 Ohio Avenue Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 11318 Ohio Avenue Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 11318 Ohio Avenue Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 11318 Ohio Avenue Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11318 Ohio Avenue Unit 2 has units with dishwashers.
