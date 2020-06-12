11318 Ohio Avenue Unit 2

Amenities

Large townhouse in Great Neighborhood! - Great Neighborhood! This spacious condo features 2 bedrooms with 2.5 bath. The unit has open living room equipped with fireplace, wet bar, and washer/dyer included on the first floor. The second floor has two large bedroom, and master bedroom consist of a walk in closet. Additional storage is included on the ground floor which can hold multiple bikes and household items. The condo offers covered and gated parking lot. This unit comes with two tandem parking space with ample room. The location is unbeatable it is minutes away from Westwood, UCLA and VA Hospital. Must see to appreciate the convenient location and the home itself.



Utilities included: Water and Trash



Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Stove, Washer, Dryer, Dishwasher, Microwave



Covered Parking!



No Dogs Allowed



