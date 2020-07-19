11316 CHALON Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Bel Air West Gate single story home with breathtaking and serene canyon views! Enjoy the bright open floor plan with skylights and floor-to-ceiling windows. Offers large living room, recently remodeled gourmet kitchen with island, dining area and a family room that opens to a large outdoor deck. The incredible views and romantic outdoor space make it ideal for entertaining guests at twilight hour. Four spacious bedrooms (two of which are master bedrooms), five bathrooms, and a two car garage, plus additional parking on the street. Conveniently located just minutes from Westwood, UCLA, Brentwood, Beverly Hills and the 405 Freeway. Top rated Warner Elementary school! Home is offered fully furnished or unfurnished. AVAILABLE SHORT OR LONG TERM.