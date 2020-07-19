All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11316 CHALON Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11316 CHALON Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11316 CHALON Road

11316 Chalon Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11316 Chalon Road, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Bel Air West Gate single story home with breathtaking and serene canyon views! Enjoy the bright open floor plan with skylights and floor-to-ceiling windows. Offers large living room, recently remodeled gourmet kitchen with island, dining area and a family room that opens to a large outdoor deck. The incredible views and romantic outdoor space make it ideal for entertaining guests at twilight hour. Four spacious bedrooms (two of which are master bedrooms), five bathrooms, and a two car garage, plus additional parking on the street. Conveniently located just minutes from Westwood, UCLA, Brentwood, Beverly Hills and the 405 Freeway. Top rated Warner Elementary school! Home is offered fully furnished or unfurnished. AVAILABLE SHORT OR LONG TERM.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11316 CHALON Road have any available units?
11316 CHALON Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11316 CHALON Road have?
Some of 11316 CHALON Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11316 CHALON Road currently offering any rent specials?
11316 CHALON Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11316 CHALON Road pet-friendly?
No, 11316 CHALON Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11316 CHALON Road offer parking?
Yes, 11316 CHALON Road offers parking.
Does 11316 CHALON Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11316 CHALON Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11316 CHALON Road have a pool?
No, 11316 CHALON Road does not have a pool.
Does 11316 CHALON Road have accessible units?
No, 11316 CHALON Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11316 CHALON Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11316 CHALON Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Next on Sixth
620 South Virgil Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Vue at Laurel Canyon
4950 Laurel Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Jia
639 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Blix 32
10834 Blix Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
Indie Westside
3740 Keystone Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Academy Village
5225 Blakeslee Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Hope + Flower
1201 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes
6710 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College