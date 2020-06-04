11300 Yolanda Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities parking hot tub

This is it!!! The Best of the Best!!! So many upgrades in this Porter Ranch 4 bedroom (2 bedrooms upstairs + 2 bedrooms downstairs) home located north of Rinaldi. Remodeled kitchen with granite counters * Formal dining room * Family room with wood beam ceiling * Living Room with fireplace & crown molding * Spacious master suite * Large master bath including spa tub * Cherry hardwood flooring throughout almost the entire house * Recessed lighting * Ceiling fans * Dual pane windows * Plantation shutters * Open the double French doors to a peaceful, private & serene backyard. Porter Ranch living at its best!!!