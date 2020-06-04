All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 24 2020 at 6:26 PM

11300 Yolanda Avenue

11300 Yolanda Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11300 Yolanda Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
This is it!!! The Best of the Best!!! So many upgrades in this Porter Ranch 4 bedroom (2 bedrooms upstairs + 2 bedrooms downstairs) home located north of Rinaldi. Remodeled kitchen with granite counters * Formal dining room * Family room with wood beam ceiling * Living Room with fireplace & crown molding * Spacious master suite * Large master bath including spa tub * Cherry hardwood flooring throughout almost the entire house * Recessed lighting * Ceiling fans * Dual pane windows * Plantation shutters * Open the double French doors to a peaceful, private & serene backyard. Porter Ranch living at its best!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11300 Yolanda Avenue have any available units?
11300 Yolanda Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11300 Yolanda Avenue have?
Some of 11300 Yolanda Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11300 Yolanda Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11300 Yolanda Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11300 Yolanda Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11300 Yolanda Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11300 Yolanda Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11300 Yolanda Avenue offers parking.
Does 11300 Yolanda Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11300 Yolanda Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11300 Yolanda Avenue have a pool?
No, 11300 Yolanda Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11300 Yolanda Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11300 Yolanda Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11300 Yolanda Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11300 Yolanda Avenue has units with dishwashers.

