11300 Yolanda Avenue

Amenities
This is it!!! The Best of the Best!!! So many upgrades in this Porter Ranch 4 bedroom (2 bedrooms upstairs + 2 bedrooms downstairs) home located north of Rinaldi. Remodeled kitchen with granite counters * Formal dining room * Family room with wood beam ceiling * Living Room with fireplace & crown molding * Spacious master suite * Large master bath including spa tub * Cherry hardwood flooring throughout almost the entire house * Recessed lighting * Ceiling fans * Dual pane windows * Plantation shutters * Open the double French doors to a peaceful, private & serene backyard. Porter Ranch living at its best!!!