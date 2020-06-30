All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:49 PM

1127 Browning Boulevard

1127 Browning Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1127 Browning Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90037
Congress North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
new construction
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION MOVE-IN READY!! OFF CAMPUS STUDENT HOUSING AVAILABLE.

Come live in one of our brand new luxury townhouse style units. Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom and 3 1/2 bathrooms.

Fourflex, in the heart of Los Angeles. Large units with open kitchens and all stainless steel appliances. Tastefully designed with each bedroom having it's own bathroom and one guest bathroom.

Our units are located within walking distance from, The University of Southern California, Exposition Park, Galen Center, and Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Great destinations such as the Staples Center, LA Live, The Music Center, and Disney Concert Hall are just minutes away. Some of our properties are directly adjacent to the EXPO LINE which allows you to commute anywhere in LA in no time!

Our management team and friendly staff are available 7 days a week to help you with any maintenance issues. We understand how busy your schedule can be and we will work around your schedule to make sure your requests are handled properly. Our company offers 24 hour emergency service.

Amenities included:

-Open kitchens with sleek stainless steel appliances
-Full size washer and dryer in each unit
-Balconies
-Gated parking
-Each bedroom has it's own private bathroom

We update our Open House schedule on a weekly basis. Please check on Fridays to confirm showings for the up-coming weekend.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1127-browning-blvd-los-angeles-ca-90037-usa/36c921a4-5b78-4d26-ac9f-a3aabe374838

(RLNE5554718)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1127 Browning Boulevard have any available units?
1127 Browning Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1127 Browning Boulevard have?
Some of 1127 Browning Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1127 Browning Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1127 Browning Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1127 Browning Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1127 Browning Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1127 Browning Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1127 Browning Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1127 Browning Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1127 Browning Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1127 Browning Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1127 Browning Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1127 Browning Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1127 Browning Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1127 Browning Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1127 Browning Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

