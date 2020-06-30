1127 Browning Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance new construction

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION MOVE-IN READY!! OFF CAMPUS STUDENT HOUSING AVAILABLE.



Come live in one of our brand new luxury townhouse style units. Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom and 3 1/2 bathrooms.



Fourflex, in the heart of Los Angeles. Large units with open kitchens and all stainless steel appliances. Tastefully designed with each bedroom having it's own bathroom and one guest bathroom.



Our units are located within walking distance from, The University of Southern California, Exposition Park, Galen Center, and Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Great destinations such as the Staples Center, LA Live, The Music Center, and Disney Concert Hall are just minutes away. Some of our properties are directly adjacent to the EXPO LINE which allows you to commute anywhere in LA in no time!



Our management team and friendly staff are available 7 days a week to help you with any maintenance issues. We understand how busy your schedule can be and we will work around your schedule to make sure your requests are handled properly. Our company offers 24 hour emergency service.



