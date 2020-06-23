11257 COLLETT Avenue

Amenities
This home has top of the line materials and exquisite craftsmanship. Interior has been completely and tastefully renovated from floor to ceiling. Flowing seamlessly - this wonderful floor plan opens up the dining and living areas into one another. Custom Galley kitchen upgraded with new granite. Brand new AC/Heating unit, hardwood floors in living room and hallway, new travertine stone in the bathrooms, new paint interior/exterior, new recessed lighting fixtures. Public records show 1296 sf, but property has a 400 sf "permitted" Bonus room addition. First month's rent plus a minimum of one month deposit dependent upon proof of income and credit. Furnished and Unfurnished options available.