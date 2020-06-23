All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11257 COLLETT Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11257 COLLETT Avenue
Last updated March 2 2020 at 7:42 AM

11257 COLLETT Avenue

11257 Collett Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Granada Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11257 Collett Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home has top of the line materials and exquisite craftsmanship. Interior has been completely and tastefully renovated from floor to ceiling. Flowing seamlessly - this wonderful floor plan opens up the dining and living areas into one another. Custom Galley kitchen upgraded with new granite. Brand new AC/Heating unit, hardwood floors in living room and hallway, new travertine stone in the bathrooms, new paint interior/exterior, new recessed lighting fixtures. Public records show 1296 sf, but property has a 400 sf "permitted" Bonus room addition. First month's rent plus a minimum of one month deposit dependent upon proof of income and credit. Furnished and Unfurnished options available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11257 COLLETT Avenue have any available units?
11257 COLLETT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11257 COLLETT Avenue have?
Some of 11257 COLLETT Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11257 COLLETT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11257 COLLETT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11257 COLLETT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11257 COLLETT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11257 COLLETT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11257 COLLETT Avenue offers parking.
Does 11257 COLLETT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11257 COLLETT Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11257 COLLETT Avenue have a pool?
No, 11257 COLLETT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11257 COLLETT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11257 COLLETT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11257 COLLETT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11257 COLLETT Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1454 W. 3rd St
1454 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Monarch Apartment Lofts
7918 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Jia
639 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Avana North Hollywood
11201 Otsego St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Windward Village
1720 Pacific Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Del Rio Apartments
3430 S Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Terrena Apartment Homes
9400 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Meridian Place Apartment Homes
9423 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College