11257 COLLETT Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

This home has top of the line materials and exquisite craftsmanship. Interior has been completely and tastefully renovated from floor to ceiling. Flowing seamlessly - this wonderful floor plan opens up the dining and living areas into one another. Custom Galley kitchen upgraded with new granite. Brand new AC/Heating unit, hardwood floors in living room and hallway, new travertine stone in the bathrooms, new paint interior/exterior, new recessed lighting fixtures. Public records show 1296 sf, but property has a 400 sf "permitted" Bonus room addition. First month's rent plus a minimum of one month deposit dependent upon proof of income and credit. Furnished and Unfurnished options available.