Last updated May 15 2020 at 6:36 AM

11254 Oxnard Street

11254 Oxnard Street · No Longer Available
Location

11254 Oxnard Street, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Gated 6 unit complex. 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bath townhouse with laundry in unit upstairs. All bedrooms upstairs. Freshly painted. New window coverings. Two sliders on first level with sunshades. Large deep patio. Gated two car tandem parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11254 Oxnard Street have any available units?
11254 Oxnard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 11254 Oxnard Street currently offering any rent specials?
11254 Oxnard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11254 Oxnard Street pet-friendly?
No, 11254 Oxnard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11254 Oxnard Street offer parking?
Yes, 11254 Oxnard Street offers parking.
Does 11254 Oxnard Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11254 Oxnard Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11254 Oxnard Street have a pool?
No, 11254 Oxnard Street does not have a pool.
Does 11254 Oxnard Street have accessible units?
No, 11254 Oxnard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11254 Oxnard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11254 Oxnard Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11254 Oxnard Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 11254 Oxnard Street does not have units with air conditioning.

