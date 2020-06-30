11254 Oxnard Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Gated 6 unit complex. 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bath townhouse with laundry in unit upstairs. All bedrooms upstairs. Freshly painted. New window coverings. Two sliders on first level with sunshades. Large deep patio. Gated two car tandem parking.