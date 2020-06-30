11254 Oxnard Street, Los Angeles, CA 91601 North Hollywood
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Gated 6 unit complex. 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bath townhouse with laundry in unit upstairs. All bedrooms upstairs. Freshly painted. New window coverings. Two sliders on first level with sunshades. Large deep patio. Gated two car tandem parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11254 Oxnard Street have any available units?
11254 Oxnard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.