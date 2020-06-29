11254 Mississippi Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking new construction

REAT MOVE IN INCENTIVES WITH GOOD CREDIT GLAMOROUS UPSCALE URBAN 2019 NEW CONSTRUCTION Be the first to live in this beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom, Multilevel Townhouse in the hip Sawtelle/Japan Town neighborhood.



Units feature an intuitive open floor plan, faux hardwood flooring throughout, walk-in closets, spacious bathrooms and come equipped with in-unit washer and dryer. Large windows let beautiful natural light in. Kitchens feature gorgeous stone counter tops. Top of the line Italian Bertazonni chic stainless-steel appliances, beautiful tile back splashes and sleek modern cabinetry. Love the outdoors? City Skylight views from your very own rooftop!



Comes with tandem covered parking spots. We are equipped with car charging portals. In close proximity to the 405 and 10 Freeways, Westwood, Century City, Santa Monica and Olympic Blvd Tech corridor. Public transportation is readily accessible.



1,504 Liveable 358 Roof deck