Los Angeles, CA
11254 Mississippi Avenue
Last updated March 20 2020 at 11:19 PM

11254 Mississippi Avenue

11254 Mississippi Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11254 Mississippi Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
new construction
REAT MOVE IN INCENTIVES WITH GOOD CREDIT GLAMOROUS UPSCALE URBAN 2019 NEW CONSTRUCTION Be the first to live in this beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom, Multilevel Townhouse in the hip Sawtelle/Japan Town neighborhood.

Units feature an intuitive open floor plan, faux hardwood flooring throughout, walk-in closets, spacious bathrooms and come equipped with in-unit washer and dryer. Large windows let beautiful natural light in. Kitchens feature gorgeous stone counter tops. Top of the line Italian Bertazonni chic stainless-steel appliances, beautiful tile back splashes and sleek modern cabinetry. Love the outdoors? City Skylight views from your very own rooftop!

Comes with tandem covered parking spots. We are equipped with car charging portals. In close proximity to the 405 and 10 Freeways, Westwood, Century City, Santa Monica and Olympic Blvd Tech corridor. Public transportation is readily accessible.

1,504 Liveable 358 Roof deck

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11254 Mississippi Avenue have any available units?
11254 Mississippi Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11254 Mississippi Avenue have?
Some of 11254 Mississippi Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11254 Mississippi Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11254 Mississippi Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11254 Mississippi Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11254 Mississippi Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11254 Mississippi Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11254 Mississippi Avenue offers parking.
Does 11254 Mississippi Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11254 Mississippi Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11254 Mississippi Avenue have a pool?
No, 11254 Mississippi Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11254 Mississippi Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11254 Mississippi Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11254 Mississippi Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11254 Mississippi Avenue has units with dishwashers.
