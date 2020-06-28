11250 Huston St

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Large and bright in prime location - Property Id: 150241



Best North Hollywood location, on a quiet residential street and yet within walking distance to the park,

Metro station, trendy NoHo art district and all shopping. Spacious two bedroom + 2 Bath apartment with new carpets and fresh paint, dishwasher, central A/C, fireplace, gated parking and on site laundry.

Unique floor plan with bedrooms on opposite sides of living areas. Great for room mates and all others looking for bed chambers privacy.



to view call/text: 818 222 6389

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/150241p

Property Id 150241



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5113307)