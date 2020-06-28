All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 22 2019 at 9:15 AM

11250 Huston St

11250 Huston St · No Longer Available
Location

11250 Huston St, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Large and bright in prime location - Property Id: 150241

Best North Hollywood location, on a quiet residential street and yet within walking distance to the park,
Metro station, trendy NoHo art district and all shopping. Spacious two bedroom + 2 Bath apartment with new carpets and fresh paint, dishwasher, central A/C, fireplace, gated parking and on site laundry.
Unique floor plan with bedrooms on opposite sides of living areas. Great for room mates and all others looking for bed chambers privacy.

to view call/text: 818 222 6389
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/150241p
Property Id 150241

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5113307)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11250 Huston St have any available units?
11250 Huston St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11250 Huston St have?
Some of 11250 Huston St's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11250 Huston St currently offering any rent specials?
11250 Huston St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11250 Huston St pet-friendly?
No, 11250 Huston St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11250 Huston St offer parking?
Yes, 11250 Huston St offers parking.
Does 11250 Huston St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11250 Huston St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11250 Huston St have a pool?
No, 11250 Huston St does not have a pool.
Does 11250 Huston St have accessible units?
No, 11250 Huston St does not have accessible units.
Does 11250 Huston St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11250 Huston St has units with dishwashers.
