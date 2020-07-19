All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:44 AM

11218 Camarillo St 207

11218 Camarillo Street · No Longer Available
Location

11218 Camarillo Street, Los Angeles, CA 91602
Greater Toluca Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
cats allowed
guest parking
hot tub
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Unit 207 Available 07/05/19 Camarillo Villas Condominium - Property Id: 124265

Luxury Single-Story Newer 3+2 Condo For Lease Upper unit in 28-unit building. 2-car Subterranean Parking. Gorgeous and spacious 3 bedroom 2 Full baths, in the heart of Toluca Lake/Studio City neighborhood. Located minutes from Westfield Fashion Square, nightlife, parks and the NoHo arts district -blocks from great shopping/dining. Adjacent to the 170, 134 and 101 freeways. Located in a newer building with onsite gym and patio. Unit comes with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, refrigerator, washer, dryer, microwave, stove), stone shower, hardwood and marble tile floors throughout. Large walk in closet in master bedroom. Plenty of street and guest parking. 2 tandem covered, gated car parkings. Security all throughout building 24/7 with cameras. 2 Lounge areas in the building and fountain. Bright and airy with lots of windows and balconies. Recessed lighting, central air/heat, lots of storage room, kitchen and bathroom cabinets. Square footage 1400 sq ft.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/124265
Property Id 124265

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4913064)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11218 Camarillo St 207 have any available units?
11218 Camarillo St 207 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11218 Camarillo St 207 have?
Some of 11218 Camarillo St 207's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11218 Camarillo St 207 currently offering any rent specials?
11218 Camarillo St 207 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11218 Camarillo St 207 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11218 Camarillo St 207 is pet friendly.
Does 11218 Camarillo St 207 offer parking?
Yes, 11218 Camarillo St 207 offers parking.
Does 11218 Camarillo St 207 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11218 Camarillo St 207 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11218 Camarillo St 207 have a pool?
No, 11218 Camarillo St 207 does not have a pool.
Does 11218 Camarillo St 207 have accessible units?
No, 11218 Camarillo St 207 does not have accessible units.
Does 11218 Camarillo St 207 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11218 Camarillo St 207 has units with dishwashers.
